Hasselblad and OPPO intend to revolutionize the world of photography with a new technology that promises significant advancements.

OPPO and Hasselblad have been collaborating since 2022 and recently announced their latest camera technology that will be introduced on the successor to the Find X6. The two companies intend to continue the development of smartphone cameras through the system called HyperTone Camera System, which will debut in 2024 with the OPPO Find X7 series. This camera system is designed to deliver a high-quality mobile imaging experience and is expected to break new ground in computational photography on smartphones.

HyperTone revealed The collaboration between the two companies, OPPO and Hasselblad, has been ongoing since 2022 The new HyperTone consists of HyperTone main camera systemof the HyperTone image engine he was born in ProXDR HyperTone display.

The combination of the parts will work to ensure you capture high-quality images in different lighting conditions and focal lengths. According to OPPO, the new technology will result in a 30% increase in image sharpness and a 60% reduction in noise. See also Video game investment levels drop back to pre-covid levels These results will be obtained thanks to the algorithm Extra HD, which combines multiple RAW shots with the assistance of artificial intelligence and uses advanced tone mapping; although this requires more computing power, the results will ensure cleaner images once processed. The new HyperTone camera system will also bring improvements to Hasselblad’s Portrait mode, allowing OPPO devices to generate 3D portraits with subtle tonal shifts to soften highlights and shadows without brightening the face.

This will result in a 45 times wider range of skin colors, according to OPPO. The Bokeh Flare Portrait feature will allow users to achieve a cinematic effect with high-quality blur. Furthermore, OPPO highlights how the HyperTone ProXDA display will improve the experience, recording the brightness of 12 million pixels and offering up to eight times more dynamic range on screen.

The company says this will help highlight the subject’s natural tone and improve the photo viewing experience. See also Halo Infinite will allow us to earn credits in its Season 2 battle pass