Hasselblad and OPPO intend to revolutionize the world of photography with a new technology that promises significant advancements.
OPPO and Hasselblad have been collaborating since 2022 and recently announced their latest camera technology that will be introduced on the successor to the Find X6.
The two companies intend to continue the development of smartphone cameras through the system called HyperTone Camera System, which will debut in 2024 with the OPPO Find X7 series.
This camera system is designed to deliver a high-quality mobile imaging experience and is expected to break new ground in computational photography on smartphones.
HyperTone revealed
The new HyperTone consists of HyperTone main camera systemof the HyperTone image engine he was born in ProXDR HyperTone display.
The combination of the parts will work to ensure you capture high-quality images in different lighting conditions and focal lengths.
According to OPPO, the new technology will result in a 30% increase in image sharpness and a 60% reduction in noise.
These results will be obtained thanks to the algorithm Extra HD, which combines multiple RAW shots with the assistance of artificial intelligence and uses advanced tone mapping; although this requires more computing power, the results will ensure cleaner images once processed.
The new HyperTone camera system will also bring improvements to Hasselblad’s Portrait mode, allowing OPPO devices to generate 3D portraits with subtle tonal shifts to soften highlights and shadows without brightening the face.
This will result in a 45 times wider range of skin colors, according to OPPO.
The Bokeh Flare Portrait feature will allow users to achieve a cinematic effect with high-quality blur.
Furthermore, OPPO highlights how the HyperTone ProXDA display will improve the experience, recording the brightness of 12 million pixels and offering up to eight times more dynamic range on screen.
The company says this will help highlight the subject’s natural tone and improve the photo viewing experience.
Single objective
To develop these technologies, the two companies established the Laboratory for the Quantification of Photographic Aesthetic Characteristicsmade up of 10% photographic technicians, 50% professional photographers and 40% color experts.
This team is dedicated to feature breakdown, solution design, and fine tuning, aiming to improve mobile camera technology.
OPPO and Hasselblad’s statements, which have a clear marketing flavor, will have to be validated in the field, especially considering that the X6 series has not yet been distributed internationally.
The new camera system will be introduced with the OPPO Find X7 series and will subsequently be gradually implemented on other devices of the company.
This advanced photography technology will also be available on other phones, with probable previews on the OnePlus 12 and the OPPO Reno 11.
Despite the promises of the technology, its actual performance will have to be evaluated in practice.
