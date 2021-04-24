The Indonesian army announced the discovery of its submarine, with which it lost contact, off the coast of Bali last Wednesday, at a depth of 850 meters.

The army confirmed that the authorities are preparing to carry out evacuations of potential survivors inside the submarine, despite judiciary estimates that its oxygen reserves expired at dawn on Saturday.

The Indonesian army chief said on Saturday that search teams have recovered wreckage from the submarine missing in the Bali Sea since Wednesday.

Hopes for the survival of the 53-member crew dwindled as officials said their oxygen supplies were supposed to have run out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff said that the survey detected the submarine at a depth of 850 meters, which far exceeds the limits of its capabilities. The submarine can withstand a depth of 500 meters and was preparing for a training torpedo when it disappeared.

And the Indonesian navy spokesman said Saturday that we have found the wreckage of the missing submarine off the island of Bali with 53 men on board, and it is likely to have sustained irreparable damage.

“We found debris and things in the area where the submarine dived for the last time,” said Yudo Margono, explaining that these pieces came from inside the submarine.