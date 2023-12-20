Few people can identify the five differences in this Christmas scene in less than 10 seconds. This new visual challenge takes up the context of the holidays and presents us with a cozy image of a home, decorated according to the season, but, in a second illustration, there are small changes, will you be able to see what elements make it unique? each picture?

How do visual challenges work?



A visual challenge consists of an image that presents a “riddle” that puts the brain to work. These are games that focus on reasoning and the ability to interpret or recognize images to find a precise answer. In addition to offering entertainment and fun, these types of challenges have been categorized as useful for exercising cognitive abilities, memory and mental agility.

This Christmas challenge poses two seemingly identical imagesHowever, the participant in the visual challenge must recognize the differences in just 10 seconds or less. These are five elements that distinguish one illustration from the other and to see them requires paying close attention. Committing to completing these types of challenges also boosts memory and the ability to recognize concepts and images accurately.

Find the differences!



In the following image there are five differences that are hidden in plain sight.to. Show how observant you are by trying to find them in just 10 seconds. Pay close attention to lines, silhouettes, colors and shapes, generally these changes are more obvious than they seem.

To solve this visual puzzle, carefully analyze the image and make a list of the differences you can identify… but don't get complacent. You have 10 seconds to achieve them. So get ready, set your timer and get started!

You only have 10 seconds!

Solution to the visual challenge



Did he achieve it? An applause! If you missed identifying any of the five differences in this Christmas image, this is the solution:

The candle holder has another shape.

The bear is replaced by a snowman

The crown, above the fireplace, has a red sphere

The last boot changes color from red to green

In the tree there is a white sphere that did not exist.