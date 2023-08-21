The Belgian attacking midfielder, making his debut for Atalanta, scored his first goal in Serie A after failing last season with Milan: from “waiting for May” to Rossoneri regrets

The summary is simplified by the numbers: “Cdk? At Milan: 40 appearances, 1480 minutes, 0 goals. At Atalanta: first appearance, 84 minutes, 1 goal”. A fan on social media puts it this way, combining the fact about De Ketelaere with a sarcastic “Find the differences”, which splits the reactions on the first Nerazzurri match from the former Bruges, sealed by the header of the momentary 1-0 on Sassuolo.

encouragements — A debut that made the Dea fans happy, largely convinced of the possibility of the player’s relaunch in Bergamo. “If nothing else – someone jokes about it – for chromatic affinities with Bruges”, a club with which the player had distinguished himself in Belgium to the point of prompting Milan to buy him. The reactions on Twitter give the various nuances of the story. If several users express happiness for the first glimpse of the boy (“Prince Charles De Ketelaere, I’m proud of you! Go, assert yourself”), someone else is happy for a goal that could be the turning point for the player: “Always believed in you and I know you deserve it, I hope you will become the Bruges one. Given the game, he had many chances, many hits and many unlucky ones, but the blessed goal finally arrived.” See also Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he is willing to direct Athletic

wait to judge — Some enthusiasts appreciate the Belgian's debut, but moderate enthusiasm and ask for continuity: "However, De Ketelaere who goes from being a phenomenon after scoring a header seems a little exaggerated to me. Let's see how he behaves over the next 37 days and then we'll shoot the conclusions". On the same line there is the comment of Francis, who instead underlines another aspect. "I've seen and read tweets with the hashtag #rimistamilan for De Ketelaere's performance with Atalanta. You still haven't entered the order of ideas that this boy's dimension is that and that he wasn't up to it. wearing a glorious and at the same time heavy shirt like the AC Milan one, he had plenty of opportunities to show what he's made of but there was no way."

Milan fans divided — The exploit of the Belgian splits the AC Milan world. Someone calls for calm: "Don't let your guts gnaw at De Ketelaere, you could see that his problem was mental. A goal like this from us would have made him wrong and wrong again, now concentrate on who is there". Someone else brings up his personality, considering the choice to start again elsewhere to be the right one: "We can also blame Pioli who has not been able to exploit him, but it must be said that if you have strong pressure and are unable to do shit, you are not from Milan. Stop. It's just that he frees himself up elsewhere". Among the many "I knew it, it was written" from the Rossoneri supporters, many suggest patience before a clear judgement: "We will evaluate the mistake or not of the transfer at the end of the season, not today. It was one of the worst things seen live with the Milan shirt in a whole year. Shy, soft, lost, at times awkward. We are waiting for May".