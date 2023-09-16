In an interview in The resistance, The actor Luis Tosar said, after being asked about his sexual relationships, that being married and with small children “you have to do that horrible thing that is planning.” To which the presenter, David Broncano, added that the worst thing for sex is to prepare too much for it: “You’re thinking at five o’clock I have to fuck and your body tells you like no.” In the collective imagination, good sex is spontaneous and passionate. Organizing and scheduling it sounds like reserving a space in Google Calendar, and seen that way it’s easy for it to go downhill. But according to the sexologists consulted, planning can have more advantages than it seems.

Martina González Veiga, psychosexologist and director of the sexology center With great pleasure!, is adamant in recommending putting sexual encounters on the agenda, although it does not mean that it always has to be that way. “We usually plan everything that we consider important, how curious that we don’t take it into account for sex,” she points out. For her, scheduling has several advantages, starting with the fact that you get “quality time and a greater physical predisposition by not leaving it for the time we have left and when we no longer have energy.” On the other hand, planning is not just reserving a time and place, it also involves preparing and there is another advantage: foreplay. “Devising or having erotic conversations about the encounter puts our brain in enjoyment mode and releases substances that make us feel pleasure,” she explains. And with all this, she enhances her imagination and communication by talking about each person’s tastes, limits, consensus… That is, she is anticipating pleasure and lengthening the time of enjoyment from before being in bed.

To all this, Lara Herrero, sexologist-sociologist on the association’s team Dialogasex, adds: “Certain erotic practices could not be carried out without first planning, such as organizing a getaway to a specific place, preparing a room with a specific decoration, meeting in an exciting place, acquiring an erotic toy…”. And he points out another advantage that has to do with a greater probability of using preventive measures by not catching sex unexpectedly; The excuse that I didn’t plan it and I don’t have condoms doesn’t work.

And what happens if when day D hour H arrives there is no desire? Obviously, you don’t have to force yourself to do anything. “Organizing a sexual relationship at a certain time is not an irreversible contract. It is reviewable, flexible and modifiable, as are three fundamental issues that must occur in any relationship with another person: desire, consent and consensus,” says Herrero. Furthermore, González Veiga points out that we must take into account why the appointment has been scheduled: “Connect, have fun, spend some time in good company, feel pleasure… Talking, taking a walk, playing something else or staring at the ceiling can be an equally great plan if we feel that it is what suits us. In the end, the important thing is to ensure well-being.” In short, it is about reserving some time to share and be comfortable.

If someone has a night of debauchery in mind and, in the end, they find themselves playing Parcheesi, no matter how fun it is, it may cause some frustration or disappointment. Generating expectations, which is one of the benefits of planning, can turn around and become a disadvantage. “The drawbacks have more to do with inflexibility than with planning,” says the psychosexologist. You have to adapt to the situation, whether the desire does not appear, the practices that had been discussed are not desired, or what one part of the couple had imagined does not fit the interests of the other.

Why does planning sex have a bad reputation?

“The worst thing for sex is to prepare too much for it,” Broncano said in that interview, and this is an idea widely shared by other people, despite the fact that planning actually has more pros than cons. For González Veiga, this misconception is due to the fact that “there is a magical thought that if you are attracted to someone, the desire arises at any time, regardless of your physical, emotional or relational state. And people and our lives are more complex.”

Precisely, one drawback of not planning has to do with that magical idea and that is that if we sit and wait for the desire to arise, we may not get up from the chair for a while, especially in long-term relationships, when the initial hormones have probably calmed down; when there are children running around the house or in those couples in which obligations occupy too many hours of the day. In these cases, it may be advisable to plan sexual encounters. It can also be, adds González Veiga, in couples who have noticed a decrease in sexual desire, in those in which one party wants but the other does not, or when a physical or emotional change occurs that modifies erotic encounters that were going well. Planning also serves to look for other moments, other ways and to be more aware of one’s own desire.

Another argument that is given against searching for a day and time is that the magic of the meeting is lost. For Herrero, this is related to the image that different socializing agents have given about sexual relations and that interferes with the construction of desire. “Advertising, literature, cinema, television and social networks usually show sequences of spontaneous sex where, normally, a heterosexual woman waits at home until suddenly a man walks through the door, walks towards her, He takes her in his arms and, without expecting it, he kisses her and then undresses her. Thus begins a sexual relationship in which nothing was planned, where fireworks seem to go off. Little by little, this prototypical story (and let’s not talk about porn…) is joining the collective imagination to end up becoming the socially accepted norm.”

Despite the bad reputation, there are many situations, beyond those recommended in sexological consultation, in which people stay to have sex and it is not evaluated badly. For example, when you are young, when you don’t have a place available and you have to take advantage of the day when the house is free; on those Tinder dates that are what they are for; or when you have a fuckfriend in another city and, since you are visiting, an appointment is agreed upon. In those cases, the situation does not seem to be a downer, on the contrary, anticipating the pleasure is exciting.

Both experts confirm that planning sexual encounters does not cut the mustard. “What really tends to cut the mustard is assuming a sexual script that you have to always follow to enjoy, assuming what the other person is going to want and do as well. Maybe we should review what we mean by planning,” explains González Veiga. What it is about, adds Herrero, is “to consider planning as a possibility that is just as legal as a spontaneous meeting.” And with the same possibilities, or even more, of being just as pleasant.