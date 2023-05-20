Lula was positioned between the president of Comoros and the prime minister of Vietnam

The G7 released this Saturday (20.May.2023) the official photo of the summit held in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend (20-21.May).

In the image taken at the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima, are the heads of state and government of the member countries of the group –Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom– and EU (European Union) authorities.

Also present are the leaders of the invited nations –Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia and Vietnam– and authorities from international organizations such as the UN (United Nations), the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank.

see the image (to view in high resolution, click here):



Disclosure/G7 Official photo of the G7 brings together leaders of member countries and guest countries

In all, 23 authorities are on the register.

In the bottom row, from left to right, are:

David Malpass, president of the World Bank;

António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN;

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy;

Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands;

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea;

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia;

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan;

Azali Assoumani, President of Comoros and the African Union;

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil;

Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam;

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom;

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO (World Trade Organization).

In the top row, from left to right, are:

Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development);

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the IMF;

Charles Michel, President of the European Council;

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany;

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India;

Emmanuel Macron, President of France;

Joe Biden, President of the United States;

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada;

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia;

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA (International Energy Agency)

See other images taken as the leaders prepared for the official photo:



Disclosure/ G7 – May 20, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive to take their official photo at the G7 summit



Disclosure/ G7 – May 20, 2023 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands



Disclosure/ G7 – May 20, 2023 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and IEA (International Energy Agency) Executive Director Fatih Birol prepare for the official photo



Disclosure/ G7 – May 20, 2023 President Lula shakes hands with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh



Disclosure/ G7 – May 20, 2023 Leaders and officials clap after the official photo of the G7 summit in Hiroshima is taken

