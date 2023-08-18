The transfer of Neymar, for €90 million, was the main one made by the monarchy in financial terms

The hiring of Neymar by Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, was the most expensive in the history of local football. The team, recently acquired by the sovereign wealth fund of the Arab country, paid €90 million for the Brazilian player. The contract is for 2 years. The striker will receive €160 million a year – the 3rd highest salary in the world.

In June, the monarchy fund bought 4 Saudi league teams. Since then, investments in sport have had a boom. Proof of this is that the 10 most expensive transfers in the Saudi Pro League were negotiated in this period.

Neymar, who was announced by Al Hilal on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023), cost 50% more than the 2nd place on the list: fellow Brazilian Malcom was bought by the same team for €60 million. The Riyadh team was the 2nd most spent on players in the world in the current transfer window, opened in July.

Another 2 players from the club make up the top 5 buys from the Arab nation. The other positions are filled by athletes from Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Nassr, the other 3 teams financed by the dictatorship of Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

The ranking does not include the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema, who have already been voted the best players in the world. Portuguese and French were free on the market at the time the contracts were signed. In other words, they were without a team. Therefore, they arrived without transfer costs to the Middle East.

football in saudi arabia

The Arab country is far from being a soccer powerhouse, but sees the sport as a chance to try to clean up its image on the international scene. The nation is an absolute monarchy led by dictator Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince of the kingdom. He is accused of authorizing the 2021 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The sovereign fund, which bought 75% of the country’s top teams, responds directly to the monarchy. Other teams in the national championship are usually sponsored by subsidiary companies of the fund, but with less investment in football.

In 2021, the same fund had already acquired the traditional English club Newcastle. In two seasons, he considerably increased investments in the team, taking it from relegation contender to title contender. Last season, the team was 4th in the Premier League, the most valuable national football tournament in the world.

All of Riyadh’s interest in football has one main objective: hosting the FIFA World Cup. The original idea was a joint bid with Greece and Egypt for 2030. It was postponed. The dictatorship is now the favorite to host the event in 2034. It wants to repeat what another Arab nation, Qatar, achieved in 2022. The hiring of big sports stars is the beginning of this strategy.