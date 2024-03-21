The acronym's anniversary dinner brought together Lula, Janja, Gleisi Hoffmann, 11 ministers and historic PT members who were away from the spotlight such as José Dirceu and Delúbio Soares

The PT brought together big PT members at the dinner where it celebrated its 44th anniversary, in Brasília, on Wednesday (20.mar.2024). The event was held at the CICB (Brazilian International Convention Center), in a prime area of ​​the federal capital.

The party turned 44 on February 10, but the celebration was only held in March. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, participated. The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the party's treasurer, Gleide Andrade, were the party's main leaders. The dinner was attended by 11 State ministers, as well as PT deputies and senators.

On stage, the president reported that he had agreed with Janja that he would not speak. He would have changed his mind when he saw the microphone: “It makes your teeth itch”. In the end, the PT member spoke for almost 13 minutes. He criticized the provisional freedom granted to former player Daniel Alves, praised the PT for receiving the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in 2022 and spoke again about the war in the Gaza Strip.

Here is the list of the main names that went to the party:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva , president of the Republic;

Janja da Silva First Lady of the Republic;

Alexandre Padilha , minister Institutional Relations;

Anielle Franco Minister of Racial Equality;

Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), deputy ;

Camilo Santana , minister from the farm;

Carlos Veras (PT-PE), congressperson ;

Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), congressperson ;

Décio Lima , former deputy and president of Sebrae ;

Delúbio Soares former PT treasurer;

Emídio de Souza (PT-SP), state deputy ;

Enio Verri (PT-PR), congressperson ;

Esther Dweck Minister of Management and Innovation;

Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN), governor from Rio Grande do Norte;

Gleide Andrade Secretary of Planning and Finance of the PT;

Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), deputy and president of the PT;

Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), congressperson and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo;

Ibrahim Alzeben – ambassador of Palestine in Brazil;

– ambassador of Palestine in Brazil; Jacques Wagner , leader of the Government in the Senate;

Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), congressperson ;

Jorge Messias minister of AGU;

Jorge Viana , former senator and president of ApexBrasil ;

José Dirceu , former minister of the Civil House;

Leandro Grass president of Iphan ;

Luiz Marinho , minister of Labor;

Lurian Lula da Silva daughter of Lula;

Marcelo Freixo , president from Embratur;

Márcio Macêdo , minister the General Secretariat;

Marco Aurélio de Carvalho president of Prerogatives ;

Marco Maia (PT-SP), former deputy ;

Margareth Menezes Minister of Culture;

Nísia Trindade Minister of Health;

Paulo Okamotto president of Lula Institute ;

Paulo Pimenta , minister from Secom;

Paulo Teixeira , minister of Agrarian Development;

Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), senator ;

Rui Costa , minister of the Civil House;

Sidônio Palmeira – marketer for Lula’s 2022 campaign;

– marketer for Lula’s 2022 campaign; Wadih Damous (PT-RJ), congressperson.

See photos of the event taken by the photographer Power360Sérgio Lima:



TICKETS AND OTHER PT PARTIES

The PT sold a thousand invitations to the party for 3 prices: R$350, R$5,000 and R$20,000. The difference in values ​​did not provide any extra benefit, being just a form of contribution to the party. According to event organizers, tickets sold out the day before. The situation led to a kind of “invitation trafficking” at the beginning of the party. Deputies and influential PT members were approached by acquaintances with requests that they could be released to participate in the dinner.

The ticket price was up to 4 times more expensive than the party's June party held in 2023. PT's “Arraiá” in 2023 had invitations worth up to R$5,000. The party was at Minas Tennis Club, in Brasília, and tickets were sold via WhatsApp. It was possible to purchase tickets for R$300 or R$1,000.

Last year, the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the acronym was held on February 10, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília. Shortly after the extremist acts of January 8th, the party gathered thousands of activists for the celebration.

FOUNDATION

On February 10, 1980, a meeting at Colégio Sion, in São Paulo, marked the founding of the Workers' Party. Lula was one of the main leaders, with figures such as Jacob Bittar It is Oliver Dutra.

The party brought together trade unionists, left-wing activists (some from the guerrillas against the dictatorship), intellectuals, members of social movements and sectors of the Catholic Church. It was the height of the movement known as Liberation Theology and the base ecclesiastical communities, which combined left-wing ideology with Catholicism.