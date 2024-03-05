President received Rodrigo Pacheco and party leaders to hear complaints and try to improve relations with the Senate

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received on the night of this Tuesday (5th March 2024), at the Palácio do Alvorada, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), and Paulo Pimenta (Secom), in addition to party leaders, to discuss Planalto's relationship with the Senate. In total, 18 politicians participated in the meeting.

At the event, Lula thanked the senators for the 2023 approvals, praised the resumption of foreign relations and the increase in foreign investments in Brazil. There was little room for demands, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), asked the PT member to receive and pay more attention to the women's bench. Lula committed to meeting with congresswomen.

The meeting was scheduled by Lula after senators complained about lack of access to the president. Furthermore, there is a feeling of discredit towards the Chamber. Senators complain that the PT government has prioritized relations with deputies.

As shown by the Power360 on Monday (March 4), among the main complaints brought to Lula are, in addition to the lack of access, the distribution of positions and amendments (the process is slow), the exemption for cities (Lula vetoed) and the growth of the opposition (the group is strengthened in the Senate).

Congressmen heard from Lula the promise of more meetings like this throughout the year, but the next date has not yet been set.

Read the list of participants: