Among the passengers were businessmen, engineers and doctors from Minas Gerais, Goiás and the Federal District; government awaits medical expertise

The crash of a small plane killed 14 people in Barcelos, a municipality in the interior of Amazonas, on Saturday (September 16, 2023). The company Manaus Aerotaxi, responsible for the aircraft in question, sent the state government the complete list with the names of the people who boarded the flight. The government, however, is awaiting the completion of the medical examination on the bodies to confirm the names.

The group was made up of 12 men – including businessmen, engineers and doctors – who were traveling to fish together. In addition to them, 2 more crew members were in the vehicle.

Here is the list of passengers released by the company:

Euri Paulo dos Santos Fábio Campos Assis Fábio Ribeiro Gilcresio Salvador Medeiros Guilherme Boaventura Rabelo Hamilton Alves Reis Heudes Freitas Luiz Carlos Cavalcante Garcia Marcos de Castro Zica Renato Souza Assis Roland Montenegro Costa Witter Ferreira de Faria

In addition to the passengers listed, the 2 crew present were pilot Leandro Souza and co-pilot Fernando Galvão.

A video published on social media shows the moment the group gathers to board the plane hours before the accident. In the images, before boarding, 1 of the passengers says he will make a video call with his wife. In the background, others head into the plane in an excited mood. “Barcelos left”, they say together. Once inside the aircraft, one of the victims plays with the tight space: “It looks like a can of sardines here.”

Watch (1min29):

The victims were from different places in Minas Gerais, Goiás and the Federal District. Among them, 6 worked as businesspeople in the city of Uberlândia (MG): Euri Paulo dos Santos, Fábio Ribeiro, Hamilton Alves Reis, Heudes Freitas, Luiz Carlos Cavalcante Garcia and Guilherme Boaventura Rabelo.

Another 4 people present on the plane were from Goiás: Marcos de Castro Zica, Fábio Campos Assis, Witter Ferreira De Faria and Gilcresio Salvador Medeiros. The latter’s death was confirmed by Pousada Serra da Mesa, in Niquelândia (GO). The business was run by Gilcresio and family members.

Finally, Roland Montenegro Costa was a surgeon in Brasília. The professional was considered one of the pioneers in organ transplants of the digestive system. The CRM-DF (Regional Council of Medicine of the Federal District) published a statement in solidarity with Roland’s family and friends.

What is known about the accident

Authorities have not yet completed investigations into the reasons for the plane crash. The aircraft, model EMB-110 Bandeirante, departed from Manaus (AM) towards Barcelos. It was raining at the time of the accident.

“He [o piloto] It must have touched the ground in a muddy part and the necessary conditions were not there. In theory, it was a failed landing”he said Wilson Lima (União Brasil), governor of Amazonas.

In the early evening of Saturday (September 16), the State government stated that it had already completed the removal of the bodies, which will be kept in the gymnasium of a local school for identification.