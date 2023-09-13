President of the STF, Rosa Weber scheduled extra sessions this Wednesday and Thursday to analyze 4 criminal actions

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) begins this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) to judge the first criminal actions against defendants involved in the acts of January 8th. The President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, scheduled two extra sessions to analyze the cases.

Here are the first defendants judged by the Court:

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira;

Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro;

Moacir José dos Santos; It is

Thiago de Assis Mathar.

Read too:

Find out who the defendants are on trial starting this Wednesday:

The accused is 51 years old, lives in Diadema (SP) and went to Brasília at the invitation of his friends who frequent the Quartel do Sudeste II, in São Paulo. Aecio was part of a group called “Patriots group”. At the custody hearing, he denied vandalizing the Senate, where he was arrested, and stated that “his goal was to fight for freedom”.

The defendant’s defense stated that the complaint offered by the PGR is “generic” and narrates the existence of “typical facts” which do not detail who would have acted in this or that way.

“In this case, in the accusatory statement itself, the existence of several different conducts in carrying out the crime (or crimes), carried out by several agents, would be declined, without specifying the concrete correspondence between one (conduct) and another (agent), it would be possible to verify the difficulty both in the broad exercise of defense and in the individualization of penalties”says the defense.

He is 43 years old, lives in Penápolis (SP) and went to Brasília after visiting the General Headquarters of São José do Rio Preto, where he was invited to go to the federal capital on a bus with other protesters.

At the custody hearing, Thiago admitted that he had committed extremist acts, but that he had “peaceful intention“. He denies that he participated in the depredation of the Palácio do Planalto and says that he only entered the institution to take shelter. The accused spent approximately 2 hours in the afternoon of January 8 at the Palace.

He further stated that he had no intention of carrying out a coup d’état or deposing the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and who only participated in the acts to “show your displeasure”.

He is 52 years old, lives in Cascavel (PR) and went to Brasília on a chartered bus along with 60 other people – he says he did not pay for the trip. Moacir was arrested red-handed inside Planalto.

In testimony, he stated that he considers himself “victim of the state” and who participated in a peaceful march to Praça dos Três Poderes on January 8th. The defendant further stated that he entered the building after realizing that there were already protesters and denied that he had participated in any depredation at the location.

When asked about the objectives of the demonstration, Moacir stated that he was looking for a “Better Brazil” and defended the ideals of sacred scriptures and morals. He stated that he did not support any specific leader and that the protest was peaceful.

The accused’s defense claims that the PGR’s complaint is based on 5 folders that publicized the acts on January 8 and that it is not possible to identify the people who participated in the demonstration. Furthermore, the lawyer says that the complaint does not contain facts that “confirm criminal conduct on the part of the accused”.

The accused is 24 years old, lives in Apucarana (PR) and came to Brasília by bus. On the day of the events, Matheus stated that he went to the Esplanada dos Ministérios with 2 friends who were camped at the Army HQ (General Headquarters) and who had already invaded public bodies when he arrived at the location.

The defendant claims that he went up to the National Congress ramp and recorded the movement with his phone. The images were shared on their social media profiles. He also says that his colleagues broke windows in the Senate, but that he only participated in the invasion of Congress.

When the Military Police of the Federal District arrived at the extremists in Congress, Matheus went to the Mané Garrincha stadium and changed his shirt so as not to be recognized, but was approached shortly afterwards and detained.