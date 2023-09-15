Aécio Lúcio Costa, 51 years old, appears in videos saying he was going to “shit” at the Casa Alta headquarters during events in Brasília

The 1st defendant convicted by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for involvement in the acts of January 8, Aécio Lúcio Costa, 51 years old, recorded videos during the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers. In one of the recordings, the extremist said he would “to shit” in the Federal Senate.

Aécio Lúcio Costa lives in Diadema (SP) and went to Brasília at the invitation of his friends who frequent the Quartel do Sudeste II, in São Paulo. He was part of the calling of “Patriots group”. At the custody hearing, he denied vandalizing the Senate, where he was arrested in the act, and stated that “his goal was to fight for freedom”.

Watch Aécio’s video recorded on January 8th (32s):

The defendant’s defense claimed that the complaint offered by the PGR against Aécio was “generic” and narrated the existence of “typical facts”without detailing who would have acted in such and such a way.

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) sentenced Aécio Lúcio Costa this Thursday (September 14, 2023) to 17 years in prison for 5 crimes, according to the opinion given by the reporting minister, Alexandre de Moraes:

armed criminal association: 2 years;

2 years; violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law: 5 years and 6 months;

5 years and 6 months; coup d’etat: 6 years and 6 months;

6 years and 6 months; damage qualified by violence: 1 year and 6 months and 50 days fine (each day fine is worth 1/3 of the minimum wage);

1 year and 6 months and 50 days fine (each day fine is worth 1/3 of the minimum wage); deterioration of listed heritage: 1 year and 6 months and 50 days fine;

1 year and 6 months and 50 days fine; total: 17 years, including 15 years in prison and 1 year and 6 months in detention; payment of 100 days fine (approximately R$44,000).

Only the crimes of qualified damage and deterioration of property had a unanimous vote among the magistrates. Read how each STF minister voted for the first conviction on January 8th:

Alexandre de Moraes (rapporteur) – 17 years old;

Carmen Lucia – 17 years;

Rosa Weber – 17 years

Gilmar Mendes – 17 years;

Toffoli Days – 17 years;

Edson Fachin – 17 years;

Luiz Fux – 17 years;

Cristiano Zanin – 15 years;

Roberto Barroso – 11 years and 6 months;

André Mendonça – 7 years and 1 month;

– 7 years and 1 month; Nunes Marques – 2 years and 6 months.

The penalty also provides for a fine and payment of compensation for collective moral damages.