University professors, doctors and retirees are among the 61 victims of the plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP)

Adriano Daluca Bueno was a teacher at a state school in the city of Toledo and would have turned 48 on August 11. He was traveling with his wife Raquel Ribeiro Moreira, a professor of Literature at UTFPR (Federal Technological University of Paraná), on Voepass flight 2283 (formerly Passaredo) which had taken off from the city of Cascavel (PR) towards Guarulhos (SP) on the afternoon of Friday (August 9, 2024).

The couple, as well as the other 55 passengers and 4 crew members, died after the crash. turboprop in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, in what is considered the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007. The Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), which has already recovered the aircraft’s black box, is investigating the causes of the accident.

Here is a list of some of the people who were on the plane:

Deonir Secco – university professor of Agricultural Engineering at Unioeste (State University of Western Paraná);

José Roberto Ferreira – retired medical professor;

Gracinda Marina Castelo da Silva – professor of Chemical Engineering at UTFPR;

Nélvio José Hubner – attorney and Gracinda’s husband;

Edilson Hobold – 52 years old, was a physical education teacher at Unioeste and an international judo referee. The CBJ (Brazilian Judo Commission) published a notice of regret and said he was one of the most prominent professionals in the country;

Lucas Felipe Costa Camargo – intern at TJPR (Paraná Court of Justice), in the city of Cascavel, for about 2 years. He would have turned 22 on August 20th;

Adrielle Costa – mother of Lucas Felipe;

Alípio Santos Leal Neto – former rector of IFPR (Federal Institute of Paraná), lawyer specializing in education, was also a professor at UFPR (Federal University of Paraná) and PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná);

Ana Caroline Redivo – doctor, owned a nutrition clinic with an emphasis on weight loss;

Arianne Albuquerque and Mariana Comarian Belim – oncology doctors at the Cascavel Cancer Hospital. “Humane doctors, who treated all patients with great dedication, care and respect”says the notice of regret of the institution;

Daniela Schulz Fodra – bodybuilder and had a fitness clothing brand;

Hiales Fodra – Daniela’s husband;

Danilo Santos Romano – captain of the plane, had 10 years of experience as a pilot, having worked for 5 years at Avianca;

Debora Soper Avila – 28 years old, was a flight attendant;

Rubia Silva de Lima – 41 years old, was a flight attendant;

Humberto de Campos Alencar – 61 years old, was co-pilot;

IMAGES OF THE VOEPASS ACCIDENT

Images circulating on social media show the moment when the plane completely loses lift and begins to spin around its own axis until it falls to the ground.

Watch the video of the fall (58s):

Watch the video of the plane after the crash (33s):

VOEPASS WEBSITE

The airline’s website was very unstable at the time of the accident. It even went offline. It now shows a static image with contact phone numbers for the relatives of those on board and also for press professionals.

VOEPASS FLIGHT CRASH SITE



Flight Radar and Google Maps The image on the left shows the flight path as per the Flight Radar website; on the right, the crash area (marked by a red dotted line)

Read the full Voepass note:

“Voepass Linhas Aéreas informs the occurrence of an accident involving flight 2283 – PS – VPB plane, this Friday, August 9, in the region of Vinhedo-SP. The aircraft took off from Cascavel-PR bound for Guarulhos Airport, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

“Voepass has activated all means to support those involved. There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people who were on board.

“The company is providing information to all its passengers, family members and employees via telephone on 0800 9419712, available 24 hours a day.”

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Ports and Airports:

“The Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) deeply regrets the accident involving the aircraft with passengers, which occurred in Vinhedo-SP, in the early afternoon of this Friday (9), and expresses solidarity with the families and friends of the victims.

“The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) is monitoring the provision of assistance to family members by the airline, as well as taking the necessary steps to verify the regulatory status of the aircraft and crew, within the scope of its attributions.

“The Federal Government is also monitoring the developments of official investigations under the jurisdiction of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa).”

Read the full statement from Vinhedo City Hall:

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred with the crash of the VOEPASS ATR aircraft this Friday, August 9, at around 1:30 pm in Recanto Florido in Vinhedo, with the death of 62 people who were on board the flight.

“The victims’ bodies are being taken to the IML in Campinas for legal procedures.

“Since the incident, the City of Vinhedo, through the Health, Public Works, Civil Defense and Municipal Guard departments, has been on site offering support to the work of the Fire Department, Military Police and awaiting the arrival of the Air Force departments, responsible for the investigation.

“The fires and major risks have already been controlled, the main objective, from the beginning, was to guarantee the safety of everyone on site and to assist possible victims, with Santa Casa de Vinhedo, Santa Casa de Valinhos and Hospital Galileo prepared to offer all support.

“Social workers, members of the Civil Defense and the engineering team from the Urban Planning Department are on site providing support to the entire affected neighborhood.

“The City of Vinhedo is in contact with the City of Cascavel, offering assistance and information to the authorities, companies and families of the victims. To increase support, a Support Center for the Families of Victims was set up at the headquarters of the Quero Vida Program, which will operate 24 hours a day. More information can be obtained by calling (19) 3827-7899 at the Civil Guard of Vinhedo.

“At this time of profound grief, we express our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”



