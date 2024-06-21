Congresswoman was a “Globo” actress, Vasco athlete and former Bolsonaro secretary; she is accused of using electoral funds for aesthetic procedures

The federal deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP), who had her mandate revoked by the TRE-AP (Regional Electoral Court of Amapá) after allegedly paying for facial harmonization with money from the Electoral Fund for the 2022 elections, was once an actress in the TV GloboVasco da Gama athlete and secretary during the former president’s government Jair Boslonaro (PL).

Born in Amapá, the 48-year-old congresswoman was born in the Waiãpi village, but left the community at the age of 4 after suffering an accident. At 13, she became a mother, fled the village and moved to Rio.

In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, she was homeless before becoming a used book seller. She worked as an artist and played an indigenous woman in the soap opera “Uga Uga”from the TV Globoin 2000.

Afterwards, he graduated in physiotherapy and was an athlete for Vasco da Gama. In 2011, she became the first indigenous woman to enter the Army. Waiãpi was interviewed by presenter Jô Soares, when he told his story.

In the Armed Forces, he was head of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service in Physiotherapy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2019, the current deputy took on as secretary of Indigenous Health at Bolsonaro’s Ministry of Health. She was with the organization until April 2020.

The congresswoman took over in 2021 as National Advisor for the Promotion of Racial Equality at the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, when the current senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) headed the body.

In 2022, she ran as a federal deputy. During the campaign, she was part of “Women with Bolsonaro”, a women’s wing for Bolsonaro’s re-election, alongside former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Damares. She was one of 4 deputies of indigenous origin elected that year. She had 5,435 votes.

Silvia Waiãpi was investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for allegedly inciting those from January 8 on social media. She shared images of buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes being invaded with messages of support for extremist acts.

PERFORMANCE IN CONGRESS

During her term, the congresswoman was involved in discussions and controversies.

In April 2023, she was accused of making a transphobic statement during a House committee. Waiãpi’s speech was in response to a deputy, who stated that indigenous culture goes through a “embezzlement”as there are people who claim to be representatives of the original peoples, but, in practice, they do not play this role.

Waiãpi countered by saying that he does not need the deputy’s approval regarding his ethnicity and compared the situation to that of transgender women. “You gentlemen want me to accept someone who declares themselves a woman, without being a woman, biologically a man, and I am obliged to accept him. But they don’t want to accept me.”said the congresswoman.

In 2024, she stated that she was excluded from the Indigenous Peoples’ Parliamentary Front for ideological reasons. She said she was a victim of prejudice because she does not agree with letting indigenous people “isolated” and obliged to “living in 1500”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday night (June 19), the TRE-AP (Regional Electoral Court of Amapá) revoked Waiãpi’s mandate. She is accused of diverting R$9,000 to a dental clinic where she allegedly underwent facial harmonization.

The complaint was made by the deputy’s former campaign coordinator and includes the testimony of the dental surgeon who confirmed having carried out the procedure and received payment.

She would have made two transfers on August 29 to the dentist, one for R$2,000 and the other for R$7,000.

This Thursday (June 20), the deputy said that she found out about the revocation through the press and denied using public funds to perform facial harmonization. She also stated that the receipt presented by the former campaign coordinator was “false” and that the Electoral Court had already approved her campaign accounts.

Watch (6m32s):

“She claims [a coordenadora de campanha] for this treatment, she was forced to pay on the 29th of August which, coincidentally, was my birthday, and I was not at this dentist’s office on the 29th. I was there on the 30th, taken by her, to He recorded a video to support my candidacy”, said Waiãpi.

The decision does not take immediate effect. To the Power360the deputy said she will appeal the decision to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).