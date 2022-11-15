José Seripieri Filho, 54 years old, gave a ride on his plane Gulfstream G600 to the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) on a trip to Egypt. A businessman who works in the field of health plan brokerage, Seripieri was known for many years as “Qualicorp Junior”a company of which it is no longer part of the corporate structure for several years.

The new owners of Qualicorp (Rede D’Or and the managers Pátria and Opportunity) are always bothered by the nickname that remained with the former owner. The fact is that Junior is always called “Qualicorp Junior”🇧🇷

It’s just that Qualicorp was a very successful idea by Júnior. The company is from 1997. During PT governments, it managed to approve rules that made the sale of collective health plans more flexible for members of trade unions and workers’ associations. He made his fortune and became friends with Lula and other politicians.

In Junior’s office, there was a photograph of the PT candidate in a presidential pose on one of the walls for a long time. When Lula fell out of favor and was arrested for the Lava Jato operation, the portrait disappeared, as some friends of the businessman noticed. Flexible, Júnior has now rehabilitated his former ally and has taken him on a ride to Egypt, to the city of Sharm El Sheikh, where COP27, the 27th climate conference of the United Nations Organization, is taking place.

The relationship with Lula began during the period when the PT was president. A summer house owned by Júnior in Angra dos Reis began to be frequented by the PT member, who spent the year-end festivities there. When the now president-elect married sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja, on May 18, 2022, the businessman was one of the 200 guests.

Júnior is ecumenical in his friendships in the political environment. In 2014, he collaborated in an undeclared way with the toucan José Serra –Today a senator at the end of his term for the PSDB of São Paulo. Due to this operation, the Federal Police even claimed in 2020 that the businessman and the toucan were in the “top of the criminal chain” from box 2.

The PF statement was made by delegate Milton Fornazari Júnior when explanations were given about Júnior’s temporary arrest on the morning of July 21, 2020, because of the Parallel 23 operation. On the same date, José Serra’s office in the Senate was targeted of a search warrant, but compliance with the action was prevented by decision of the Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice).

The operation parallel 23 it was a reference to the geographic location of the city of São Paulo, where the crimes would have been committed. The investigation originated from information from the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities), documentary evidence and award-winning statements by people hired to carry out the suspicious operations. The indications indicated that there had been a total payment of R$5 million, an amount that had been divided into two installments of R$1 million and one of R$3 million – Júnior’s money and which would have been delivered to Serra.

On the day Júnior was arrested, the PF served 4 temporary arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants in São Paulo, Brasília, Itatiba and Itu.

Serra has always denied having committed any wrongdoing. The case has not been concluded until today.

Júnior’s imprisonment lasted only 3 days – July 21, 22 and 23, 2022. On July 24, the Electoral Justice of São Paulo ordered his release.

Released, the businessman ended up making a plea agreement with the Public Ministry. The agreement with the Attorney General’s Office was approved at the end of 2020 by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso.

In the role of collaborating informer, Júnior agreed to pay BRL 200 million to reimburse the public coffers. As this is a process that runs in secrecy of Justice, the details of the businessman’s delation to the Public Prosecutor’s Office are not known.

CAMPAIGN DONOR

After facing problems with the Justice for making electoral donations without declaring, Júnior started to act more openly.

Now, in 2022, it was one of the big financiers of politicians.

During this year’s campaign, he declared at least two contributions to help elect Lula president. In the 1st round, he donated R$660,000 to the PT. In the 2nd shift, another R$500,000 was spent to help his friend return to Planalto. This was the 2nd highest amount received by the PT from a single donor other than party or crowdfunding.

In addition to the PT, Júnior also made donations to the PSD, in the amount of R$ 400 thousand, and to the candidate for state deputy for São Paulo Thainara Faria (PT), in the amount of BRL 300 thousand.

A MILLIONAIRE’S STORY

Before creating Qualicorp in 1997, when he was less than 30 years old, Júnior started life simply. At 18, he was selling products bought in Paraguay. He took a course to try to study medicine.

Junior’s parents knew Milton Afonso, one of the founders of the Golden Cross health plan.

Milton gave young Junior a job, who started selling the product over the phone. It wasn’t easy, because the current businessman who gave Lula a ride to Egypt had a stutter. He went on to try door-to-door sales, overcame his speech impediment, and Golden Cross saw increased revenue from acting.

In its heyday, Qualicorp was one of the leaders in the administration, management and sales of group health plans. It employed 1,900 people and had a portfolio of 2.5 million people served in the membership segment, with revenues of R$ 2 billion per year.

Listed on the stock exchange since 2011, Qualicorp was receiving new partners and Júnior decided to dispose of the company. In 2019, the businessman disposed of half of the shares he still held in Qualicorp for Rede D’Or, owned by businessman Jorge Moll, who made his fortune with hospitals that started in Rio de Janeiro.

With the sale to Rede D’Or, Júnior stepped down as CEO and also from the Board of Directors. In 2021, it was completely out of Qualicorp – which started to be fully managed by Rede D’Or and by the managers Pátria and Opportunity.

Júnior started to dedicate himself to a new company in the same sector, Qhealth🇧🇷 Full of innovative proposals, this new venture proposed to sell affordable health plans using artificial intelligence to calculate risks for each beneficiary.

It hasn’t worked out so far. Qsaúde, according to the Power360did not gain traction as Junior had hoped.

The company got off to an aggressive start, advertising to an audience it thought qualified: it sponsored the program “Vital signs”from cable TV news CNN Brazil🇧🇷 Presented by doctor Kalil Filho, now a collaborator of Lula’s transition team, the attraction did not deliver the necessary flow of clients to Qsaúde.

Júnior had launched Qsaúde when he was still at Qualicorp. The enterprise had to be acquired by him, in a complicated operation and for an estimated value of R$ 75 million at the time.

After leaving Qualicorp, Júnior had to sign an agreement known as “non-compete”: he committed himself not to work in the sector for a certain period.

On December 14, 2021, when his plea bargain agreement on slush funds was approved by the STF, Júnior achieved another victory. The Securities and Exchange Commission ruled in its favor a dispute over “non-compete” with a non-compliance clause stipulated at R$ 150 million.

Junior ran the risk of paying not only that amount, but a fine. The figure could have reached R$ 450 million. With the CVM’s favorable decision, the businessman once again demonstrated that he is lucky in the processes in which he is involved in various instances.

TRAGEDY: SON OF ALCKMIN

On April 2, 2015, Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin, 31 years old, died in a plane crash. He was in a helicopter belonging to Seripatri Participações, a company controlled by José Seripieri Júnior.

Thomas was the youngest son of the then governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckminwho was affiliated with the PSDB (today, in the PSB, he is elected Vice President of the Republic, on the ticket with Lula).

The helicopter crashed on a house in Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo. In all, 5 people died in the accident.

At the time, Seripatri informed, through a note, that a pilot and 3 mechanics were conducting a test flight after preventive maintenance. Thomaz Alckmin worked as a pilot. He was married to architect Thais Fantato and left two daughters, a 10-year-old and a newborn, approximately one month old.