The state deputy of Minas Gerais is the cousin of the writer Conceição Evaristo and was nominated by the PT of Minas Gerais

The state deputy of Minas Gerais Macae Evaristo (PT), 59 years old, was chosen this Monday (September 9, 2024) to be Minister of Human Rights. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) posted a photo with Evaristo on her Instagram profile confirming the invitation. She is a teacher, cousin of writer Conceição Evaristo and was nominated by the Minas Gerais branch of the Workers’ Party with the support of the party’s national leadership.

“With Macaé Evaristo, from the PT in Minas Gerais, as the Minister of Human Rights, President Lula appoints a combative black woman, with a history of struggles and achievements in the defense of education and human rights of children and adolescents. Good luck, comrade Macaé!”wrote the party’s national president, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Macaé was a councilwoman in Belo Horizonte and was elected in 2022 for her first term in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais with more than 50,000 votes. She has a degree in social work. She has a master’s degree and is currently working on a doctorate in education.

She was the first black woman to take on a municipal secretariat in the capital of Minas Gerais and in the state, always in the area of ​​education. At the end of Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) first government, from 2013 to 2014, she was Secretary of Continuing Education, Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion at the Ministry of Education.

In addition, it works on issues related to full-time schools and indigenous populations: “[Evaristo] is proud of her ancestry and intends to continue fighting against structural racism and in favor of public policies aimed at diversity and the inclusion of women and minorities”says his biography in website of the Minas Gerais Assembly.

The deputy is the cousin of the writer Conceição Evaristo, a member of the ABC (Brazilian Academy of Culture) since the end of 2023. Macaé has even joked about the confusion between the two due to their surnames on her social networks. The writer even says “She is my cousin and not my daughter”.