“Well, then, to look like an intellectual, I’m going to put on my glasses and Janja is going to remove the pages here”, said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announcing that he would read his victory speech, on the last 30th. The newly elected president’s wife was helping him handle a small pile of papers. Since becoming a candidate, Lula has resorted to speeches read at crucial moments, when he seeks to pass on a clear message, without running the risk of producing clumsy speeches – when, for example, he manifested himself in a meeting with allies in favor of increased spending and against the “fiscal stability”, causing stress in the financial market.

The work of preparing the texts is collective, but it is a writer from Minas Gerais based in Brasília who is responsible for putting into words the various suggestions he receives and giving the pronouncement “the soul of Lula”, as one of his close advisors says. Jose Rezende Jr. – or just Rezende – is, according to four people close to Lula heard by the Estadãothe crucial cog in the president-elect’s vast communication gear.

Who dictates the mouthpiece of the speech is Lula. He also cites, off the top of his head, data and information that he wants to see covered. For the announcement of victory, for example, he asked for a message of unity, pacification, not revanchism and with indications that he would govern for all Brazilians and not just for his voters. Rezende is credited with the expression that condenses the message intended by Lula and said on the night of his victory: “There are not two Brazils”. Marketer Sidônio Palmeira, who worked on the PT campaign, also helped write the victory day speech.

The petista always has a previously prepared speech, even when he discards it. He usually does the last reading of the text in the car or on the plane, on the way to the place of speech, and chooses to improvise on the spot. The moments in which he chooses to read his speech are solemn moments, according to his surroundings, when he believes that the speech will reverberate to other audiences and, possibly, go down in history.

On Sunday, October 30, during the first minutes of the speech read, Lula stated “this is not a victory for me or a victory for the PT”, in a tune that would lead him to preach the union of Brazilians, politically split in the most disputed election of the story.

He had already chosen to read the speech at another time: the launch of the ticket with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), on May 7, in São Paulo. On the occasion, part of the audience chatted while Lula spoke, which is not common when the PT improvises on stage. Despite the hubbub, he continued with his eyes fixed on the sheets of paper in front of him. Lula’s mission was clear: to say that his union with Alckmin aimed at building a broad center front – and to be heard beyond the militancy that watched him at Expo Center Norte.

He also preferred to read rather than improvise at COP-27, his first international speech after being elected, and he had already done so in December 2021, in front of the European Parliament.

When he was in the Presidency, Lula had a team of almost ten people to prepare his speeches. One of them was Rezende. According to people close to the president-elect, the writer volunteered to help write Lula’s communications again when he was arrested during Operation Lava Jato. Once released, Lula continued to rely on the help of the writer and journalist.

Winner of a Jabuti award in 2010 in the category of short stories and chronicles for the book I asked the Elder if he wanted to die, the writer and journalist went through newsrooms of major vehicles in the country until he dedicated himself to literature. His last book, “Fábula Urbana”, published in 2019, received public praise from Lula. On Twitter, the president-elect wrote that the work, “by his friend José Rezende Jr”, is the story of a poor boy who asks for a book instead of alms”. “It makes us reflect on the Brazil we want: a country where culture is treated as a priority. I recommend reading it”, said Lula.

Team

The person responsible for the president’s communication, José Chrispiniano, is the one who coordinates the work of preparing the speeches and also works on the texts. Also participating in the discussion on the line to be followed are former minister Franklin Martins, the mayor of Araraquara, Edinho Silva, who was one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign communication, the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and Luiz Dulci, who for years was responsible for preparing the PT’s speeches.

Allies from other areas share a draft to support the pronouncement. Former chancellor Celso Amorim, for example, sends information that should be included on foreign policy. Marina Silva and Izabella Teixeira, data on the environmental issue. When material arrives well written, it ends up being used almost in its entirety. Rezende helps assemble the puzzle, under Chrispiniano’s baton. Lula reads it carefully and often returns it for re-elaboration, several times, until he reaches the point he wants.