Izabela Dolabela made her name on the national sports scene by being the Brazilian triathlon champion (swimming, cycling and running in one competition) in 2006, at the age of 17. But that young woman really wanted to go through the kitchen trial by fire and become a chef. Something very different 15 years ago, especially for a girl just starting to get into adulthood. With disposition and talent, she joined the first gastronomy class at Estácio de Sá College, in Belo Horizonte. Still at graduation, she worked in confectionery and after two years of studies she worked with Italian, Japanese and French cuisine. She specializes in functional, vegetarian and vegan cuisine. And she made her name in the kitchen scene when she participated in the first season of the Master Chef Professionals program, by Band, in 2016. She was not among the finalists, but she gained an important projection. “It changed my personal and professional life, because it opened the doors to my career,” Izabela told DINHEIRO. Since then, she has become an influencer and entrepreneur, being a partner in five companies: Nattu Restaurante, Lowko Sorvete, Artse Vinhos, Compotas Ibá and It.buffet.

But it was not easy to come up with the recipe for this success. First, she had to give up her sport, her passion, to pursue her dream of being a cook, her love. Afterwards, she overcame family obstacles. Her parents, businessmen, wanted Izabela to be a lawyer. She made a deal: she would study law at the same time that she would take the gastronomy course. She even passed the exam of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), without ever actually practicing the profession. Instead of offices and courtrooms, her habitat was the kitchen. “As I was an athlete, I always liked healthy food, but I didn’t have much choice. I started to go to the kitchen to do my thing, brown rice, salads…” In her house there was a cook. When she told her grandmother that she would cook, she didn’t quite understand. “Astrology?” When she realized that her granddaughter was going to join a cooking course, another question. This time for the family cook. “Did you go to college to cook?” No, it was not common to study for this almost two decades ago.

NEWS If in sports her specialty was triathlon, in gastronomy she went to the pentathlon — and works on five fronts. Lowko, created in 2019 with Rodrigo Studart to develop low-calorie, sugar-free ice cream, has just closed a partnership with Nestlé to produce Nest-flavored ice cream. The product has 156 calories, information printed in bold letters on the packaging. The licensing agreement is for one year, with the possibility of renewal. The estimate is to produce 15 thousand units per month. In all, Lowko works 13 flavors. In three years on the market, there are still no competitors. “It is a product of a difficult process of production and distribution”, said the chef. Perfetto, one of the renowned ice cream brands, entered as an investor in the company and collaborates in both production and delivery logistics for the 1,000 current sales points. “We want to reach 3 thousand”, said Izabela.

Another fresh advance in her business is Compota Ibá, a newly created brand that is now arriving on the market shelves. In fact, the situation is unusual. While many companies find it difficult to place their products on the shelves of retail chains, Izabela’s organic jelly in a tube (a pioneering package in the sector) receives invitations to exhibit its products. As differentials, in addition to the mini-portion format, flavors such as blackberry with cumaru, ubá mango with mangarataia ginger, Bahia pineapple with cloves and merlot wine, and pineapple with saffron and rosemary. “We have been talking to some brands and even hotels to develop partnerships.”

The other three fronts are Artse Vinhos, cans with the drink in red, white and rosé versions made by small producers in the south of the country. They are in markets and can be purchased on the brand’s own e-commerce. The Nattu Restaurante, with organic cuisine, in four locations in São Paulo. And the It.buffet, which features a boxing version of a reception. “We deliver a box to people’s homes, with a quantity for a certain number of guests. Customers can have their party, with quality food, without the costs of transport, employees, rent of dishes.” In addition to all this, Izabela Dolabela still takes care of her children David and Sarah. A good dose of disposition, even for those who were already triathletes.