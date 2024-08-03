The first round of elections is scheduled for October 6th, and the second for October 27th, in municipalities where necessary.

Part of the electorate of more than 155 million people will have preference when voting in 2024. This is what article 100 of the TSE Resolution No. 23,736/2024which deals with the general acts of the electoral process for this year’s election. The 1st round of the elections is scheduled for October 6, and the 2nd, for October 27, in municipalities where necessary.

According to the article of the resolution, the following will have preference to vote:

candidates;

electoral judges, as well as service assistants;

civil servants of the Electoral Court;

electoral prosecutors;

military police officers on duty;

elderly men and women aged 60 or over;

disabled people;

people with reduced mobility;

sick people;

people with autism spectrum disorder;

obese people;

pregnant women;

lactating women;

people with babies in their arms;

people who donate blood.

Preference will be given in the order of arrival at the voting queue, taking into account the preference of people over 80 years of age – this group will have preference over the others, regardless of when they arrived at the polling station.

Blood donors will have the right to vote after all other beneficiaries on the list, upon presentation of proof of donation, valid for 120 days.

When should poll workers vote?

The polling station workers and inspectors from the parties, federations and coalitions present, with their respective credentials, must vote after the voters who are present at the opening of the proceedings or at the closing of the poll.

With information from TSE.