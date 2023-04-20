Reserve general resigned after release of video showing alleged involvement in January 8 acts

Reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias resigned from the GSI (Institutional Security Office) this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023). The request came after the release of videos by CNN Brazil that show supposed involvement in the acts of the 8th of January.

Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, 73 years old, is from Americana (SP). He is the Prime Minister of the current government Lula to be removed from office. He remained chief minister of the GSI for 3 months and 18 days.

The general also acted as a military observer for the UN (United Nations) in Central America on Lula’s personal security in the PT’s first 2 terms.

During the 2022 elections, he also took care of the president’s security. during the government Dilma Rousseffwas head of the Institutional Security Coordination.

In addition to his political activity, the former minister is a reserve brigadier general and has been in the Army for over 50 years. He has courses in Special Forces, Commandos, Jungle Warfare, Military Paratrooper, Jump Master, Free Jump and Presidential Security.