The United States, Chile, Argentina and others say they have doubts about the fairness of the election in Venezuela; Lula will wait for more data before making a statement

Brazil has not yet officially commented on the victory of Nicolás Maduro, who won the Venezuelan elections with 51.2% of the votes. The Itamaraty said in a statement that it is awaiting the official result to make a statement, as is the United Kingdom. The opposition said that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, had 70% of the votes.

Around the world, representatives from 14 countries do not recognize Maduro’s victory and demand transparency in the vote count. Another 8 leaders, mainly from countries with authoritarian governments, such as Nicaragua, Cuba, Russia, China, Honduras and Bolivia, congratulated Maduro.

Distrust

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States “have serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or votes of the Venezuelan people.”

Josep Borrell, representative of the European Union’s diplomacy, called for transparency in the investigation. “Venezuelans voted peacefully and in large numbers on the future of their country. Their will must be respected. It is essential to ensure full transparency in the electoral process, including a detailed vote count.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the country will not recognize any result that is not verifiable. Argentine President Javier Milei wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, even before the results were announced: “Maduro dictator, out!!!”

In Latin and Central America, the leaders of Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Guatemala also spoke out, calling for transparency and refuting the results of the Venezuelan elections.

Celebration

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian mentioned that the 2 countries are “good friends and partners who support each other”.

President Vladimir Putin made a point of congratulating Maduro. “Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership”Putin said in a message to Maduro, according to the Kremlin.

Nicaragua’s leader Daniel Ortega sent a “fraternal hug” to Maduro.