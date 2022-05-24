Federal government announced a new invitation for the presidency of the state-owned company; nominated is special secretary of the Ministry of Economy

The federal government announced this Monday (May 23, 2022) an invitation for entrepreneur Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government at the Ministry of Economy, to assume the presidency of Petrobras,

Andrade is an entrepreneur in information technology and the real estate market and was previously quoted to preside over the oil company. However, the Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque chose Adriano Pires because of his experience in the area.

He studied basic education at Colégio Militar de Salvador, graduated in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista and has a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration from Duke University.

In 1999, Caio Mario was president of PSINet Brasil and general director for Latin America. It acquired and consolidated 15 access providers in the region, the main one being STI in São Paulo.

In 2000, he founded WebForce, a company that acts as an incubator and accelerator for new ventures.

Right at the beginning of its operation, WebForce developed and sold hpG – a website hosting company.

In 2004, CMPA (as Caio Mario is known, by the initials of his name) went to the real estate market and acted as developer and founder of Maber – imobiliária de São Paulo, which was acquired by Lopes in 2010.

In the social area, he founded and promoted the Make It Happen Institute, which works in the sports area to encourage citizenship in the semi-arid region of Bahia. Caio Mario also participated in the past as an entrepreneurship mentor for the Endeavor Brazil Institute.

After founding 3 Information Technology companies, he went from private to public in 2019, to preside Serpro (Data Processing Service), a public company responsible for sorting emergency aid records.

Andrade stayed at Serpro until August 2020, when he took over the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, where he was responsible for the GOV.BR platform.

In your LinkedIn, Andrade is also a member of the Board of Directors of Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária). He has also been a member of the board of PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo) since January 2021. The state-owned company is linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

OAS

Caio Paes de Andrade has also worked at the construction company OAS Empreendimentos – current metha– from mid-1994 to mid-1995, but does not disclose this information in its professional profiles.

OAS is a construction company with origins in Bahia. He was the protagonist of several scandals, the most recent being that of Lava Jato.

EXCHANGE IN PETROBRAS COMMAND

the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has again decided to change the president of Petrobras. In a note released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Monday (May 23, 2022), Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, current special secretary to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was invited. Here’s the intact (348 KB).

If he accepts the invitation, Andrade could be the 4th president of the state-owned company under Bolsonaro. José Mauro Coelho has been president of Petrobras since April 14th.