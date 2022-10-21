24 deputies will take office in the Legislative Assembly of Amapá in 2023; read the list

Amapá voters elected on October 2, 2022 the 24 state deputies who will compose the Legislative Assembly in the new legislature that will take office from 2023.

There were 549,335 voters eligible to vote in Amapá in 2022, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Of these, 442,101 attended the polls. Abstentions totaled 107,234 (19.52%). Blank votes were 6,494 (1.47%) and null votes were 21,795 (4.93%).

O PDT had the highest number of valid votes, with 50,424. will compose the majority of the Assembly together with the union Brazil, each with 3 names. The most voted state deputy, with 14,163 votes, it was Delegate Ignacio (PDT).

read the list with the 24 names elected to the Legislative Assembly of Amapá, in alphabetical order: