24 deputies will take office in the Legislative Assembly of Rondônia in 2023; read the list

On October 2, 2022, voters in Rondônia elected the 24 state deputies who will compose the Legislative Assembly in the new legislature that will take office in 2023.

There were 1.2 million of voters eligible to vote in Rondônia in 2022, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Of these, 925,763 went to the polls. Abstentions totaled 303,025 (24.66%). Whites were 30,765 (3.33%) and nulls, 44,643 (4.82%).

O union Brazil had the highest number of valid votes, with 131,338. The most voted state deputy, with 25,603 votes, it was Laerte Gomes (PSD).

read the list with the 24 names elected to the Legislative Assembly of Rondônia, in alphabetical order: