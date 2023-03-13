Compare the cost and collection of favorites; Avatar grossed $2.28 billion at the box office

The Oscar 2023 is the 95th edition of the awards, held this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA). Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host. He had already commanded the event in 2017 and 2018. Viewers will be able to watch the event on TNT and streaming HBO Max. The broadcast starts at 8 pm and the awards ceremony starts at 9 pm, Brasília time.

Find out who are the nominees for the main Oscar categories and compare the cost and revenue of the favorites:

The list of those likely to win is based on the main thermometers before the event:

Producers Guild of America (PGA);

Directors Guild of America (DGA);

Actors Guild (SAG);

Bafta (British Academy of Film and Television Arts).

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” won Best Picture at the Producers Guild of America. “Nothing New on the Front” won at the Bafta. So there are chances for the 2 to win the Oscar. Directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, from “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”won Best Director at the Directors Guild of America.

In the Actors Guild, the winners were Brendan Fraser, from “The whale”as best actor, Michelle Yeoh, from “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”as best actress, Ke Huy Quan, from “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”for best supporting actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis, for “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”as best supporting actress.

Even if they don’t win the Oscar, nominees who lose in the main categories will win an Oscar. gift bag unofficial call “Everyone Wins”from the marketing company Distinctive Assets. The estimated value is US$ 126 thousand (R$ 655 thousand).

AVATAR & TOP BOX

Among the 10 films nominated in the Best Picture category at the 2023 Oscars, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was the best performing worldwide in 2022, grossing US$ 2.28 billion, according to the North American website Box Office Mojo, which shows box office receipts for films. “Top Gun: Maverick” ranked 2nd with $1.49 billion at the box office last year.

already the movie “Among Women” it was the lowest-performing worldwide of 2022, grossing $7 million. The film “Nothing New on the Front”exclusive to Netflix, did not disclose information about the collection.

As for the cost of production, “Avatar: The Way of Water” it was the most expensive: US$ 350 million. In 2nd place, it was “Top Gun: Maverick”with a production cost of US$ 170 million.