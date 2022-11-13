Most of those summoned to the PT transitional government defend a greater presence of the State in the economy

The transitional government coordinator and vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), is responsible for announcing the members chosen by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the 31 priority technical groups of the new management. Announcements are usually made at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) – headquarters of the transitional office.

On November 8, Alckmin signed an ordinance that installs the transition office at the CCBB. The text presents the transition team’s workflow and details the technical priorities of the new management. Here’s the intact (277 KB).

The vice president-elect also disclosed the names of the collegiate coordination – in which the direction is shared by a group of people with equal authority – in addition to the 12 members of the political council formed by parties that support Lula’s 3rd government.

Until the publication of this postAlckmin had announced members of 8 of the 31 technical groups (Economics, Planning, Racial Equality Social Development and Fight against Hunger🇧🇷 Communication🇧🇷 Human rights🇧🇷 Industry and Women🇧🇷 There is still a need to assign teams to take care of Education, the Environment and other relevant areas.

Read below the names listed, the ideological position on state action in economic development and information such as age, political party to which they are affiliated and professional experience of each one.

In 2018, the then transition coordinator for the government of Jair Bolsonaro🇧🇷 Onyx Lorenzoni🇧🇷 listed 18 technical areas priorities. In 2019, the Esplanade under the command of the current president started with 22 ministries. Now, in 2022, Alckmin has chosen 31 areas. This is a concrete indication that, as Lula wishes, the Esplanade of Ministries under his leadership will have more portfolios.

The ministries promised by PT during the campaign, added to those that already exist, result in 34 folders🇧🇷

These are the 31 thematic nuclei selected by Lula’s team for this stage of government:

Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Social assistance;

Government Center;

Cities;

Science, Technology and Innovation;

communications;

Culture;

Defense;

Agrarian Development;

Regional development;

Human rights;

Economy;

Education;

Sport;

Racial equality;

Industry, Commerce and Services;

Infrastructure;

Strategic Intelligence;

Justice and Public Security;

Environment;

Mines and Energy;

Women;

fishing;

Planning, Budget and Management;

Native Peoples;

Social Security;

Foreign Affairs;

Health;

Job;

Transparency, Integrity and Control;

Tourism.

In the political council, enter:

Here are the nominees for the thematic groups: