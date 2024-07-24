Only basketball and golf players are among the “top 10” highest-paid athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The Paris Olympics games begin this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) and the Poder360 has put together a list of the highest-paid athletes who will participate in the competition. Among the 10 highest-paid athletes, 7 play basketball and 3 golf. The opening ceremony, however, will be on Friday (26.Jul.2024).

The second highest-paid athlete in the world, golfer Jon Rahm, leads the ranking. The American received US$218 million (R$1.2 billion) in 2023, according to the annual survey carried out by Forbes, published in May of this year, which considers the resources received in the last 12 months.

After Rahm, next in line are basketball players Lebron James, who represents the United States national team, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, from the Greek national team, who received US$ 128.2 million (R$ 713.2 million) and US$ 111 million (R$ 618.5 million), respectively.

The list could have been different if football players Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Karim Benzema (France) had been called up to join their respective national teams.

Benzema, who received US$106 million (R$590.6 million) per year, had made himself available to his country, but was not called up to form part of the squad.

Messi, the 3rd highest paid athlete in the world with earnings of US$ 135 million (R$ 752.2 million), assured at the beginning of the year that he had no intention of participating in the games, despite the wishes of his former club teammate and current coach of the Argentine Olympic team, Javier Mascherano.

The highest-paid athlete in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo, with annual earnings of US$260 million (R$1.4 billion). However, as Portugal did not qualify for the tournament, the football player did not have the opportunity to participate.

Below is a list of the highest-paid athletes who will be at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: