Deputies and senators hitched a ride on flights requested by government ministers in the 1st half of 2023. PT deputies lead ranking

ministers of president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) gave lifts to 104 congressmen on flights from FAB (Brazilian Air Force) in the 1st half of 2023.

The deputies and senators who took the most rides were: Airton Faleiro (PT-PA), Gleisi Hoffmann (PT), Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), Igor Timo (Podemos-MG) and Beto Faro (PT-PA). Favorite flight destinations are their respective political strongholds.

Who flew the most in the 1st semester with official planes was the deputy Airton Faleiro (PT-PA), which was present on 6 flights. His most frequent destination was Pará, the state for which he was elected. On 2 occasions, he went to Belém. On another, he made a round trip to Santarém. The ministries he piggybacked on were Integration, Planning and Agrarian Development.

next is Gleisi Hoffmann (PT), who flew 5 segments with the FAB. The 1st flight on which she appears as a companion, this year, was on February 25th. She left Brasília for Londrina (PR), her home state, and then left for São José dos Campos.

On that trip, Hoffmann joined a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, which went to the city of Paraná to participate in the 1st MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers’) Harvest Festival of Transgenic-Free Soybeans.

On May 8, he made a round trip to Londrina, again leaving Brasília. The trips, this time, were carried out with the Ministry of Cities.

The data are from a survey of the Power360 with all ministries via the Access to Information Law (read more about the methodology at the end of this text). There is no illegality on flights. There are devices in the presidential decree that discipline the subject that allow this type of ride (read more at the end of the article).

Another 3 congressmen appear tied in the ranking largest hitchhikers on ministries planes, with 4 flights each. All went to accompany the ministers on official agendas in the destination cities. Are they:

Wellington Fagundes – senator (PL-MT)

On leave from serving as a senator since July 5, Fagundes was on flights from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communications before leaving. They were 3 flights to your State, Mato Grosso. The last one was a ride from Cuiabá back to Brasilia. The senator participated in official appointments of ministers.

Igor Timo – Deputy (Podemos-MG)

He made his 4 trips with 2 ministers: Márcio França (Ports and Airports) and Waldez Góes (Integration). All trips involved Minas Gerais, his state. With France, Timo visited airports in cities in Minas Gerais. On the other hand, flights from Góes do not contain justifications or events that motivated the trip. O Power360 contacted the deputy to find out why he was on the minister’s official trip, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

Beto Faro – senator (PT-PA)

Beto Faro, born in Bujaru, Pará, also only made trips to his state. Three flights were made with the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira.

O Power360 tried to get in touch with all the congressmen mentioned in the report so that they could detail the reason for the trips, but did not get a response until the publication of the text. The space remains open for demonstration.

Ministers tend to privilege congressmen of their own acronym. Read some examples:

Paulo Teixeira – all 9 hitchhikers were from the PT;

Renan Filho – 7 of the 9 were from the MDB;

Luciana Santos – PC do B congressmen were the ones who had the most rides;

Wellington Dias – petistas had half of the seats;

Juscelino Filho – favored deputies from União Brasil;

Alexandre Silveira – the PSD was the party with the most hitchhiking congressmen;

Waldez Goes – the congressmen with the most rides are those from the PDT (minister’s party) and União Brasil (responsible for nominating him to the ministry).

WHAT DOES THE RULE SAY?

The prerogatives for the use of FAB flights by State authorities, with the exception of the President of the Republic, are described by the decree 10,267of March 5, 2020. Here are the main points of the text:

who can ask – ministers of state, the vice-president and the presidents of the Senate, the Chamber and the Federal Supreme Court (other ministers of the STF it does not have this prerogative);

justification – trips must be for work, security or medical reasons;

escorts – the entourage must have “ strict binding ” with the official commitments of ministers.

There are, however, loopholes within the decree that end up allowing greater liberality in inviting companions:

“idle” vacancies – the filling of the seats that “surplus” it is at the discretion of the minister who requested the flight;

Defense – Minister of Defense may authorize the air transport of other authorities ”. That is, he can request a flight that is not for himself. In these cases, the FAB records come with identification “ available to the Ministry of Defense ”.

METHODOLOGY

Data from FAB flight companions in 2023 were requested by this digital newspaper from the 37 ministries of the current government via the Access to Information Law.

In addition to the full list of passengers, the justification for the flight and the reason (event/commitment) that led to the trip was also requested. There were 35 ministries that sent responses. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples had not responded at the time of publication of this text, although the period provided for by the Access Law had already expired.

The Ministry of Defense was the only one that refused to share the data. claimed “additional work”. the decree 10,267 obliges the ministry to keep the information and requires it to provide the records in case of request by LAI. Even so, the folder disrespected the orientation of the law.