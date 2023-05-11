Lula’s government released R$ 712 million for payments to deputies and senators on Tuesday (May 9); it was more money in 1 day than in 4 months

The federal government pledged only on Tuesday (May 9) the amount of BRL 712 million in amendments by congressmen. In the previous 128 days, she had committed BRL 486 million. The data is the most up-to-date in the Siga Brasil Amendment Panel, from the Senate. the senators Mara Gabrilli It is Daniella Ribeirofrom the PSD, were the ones that received the most from January 2023 until now: R$ 28 million and R$ 23 million, respectively.

The release of funds is part of the government’s effort to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to reorganize its allied base and ensure the approval of the fiscal framework. Last week’s two defeats led the PT to order ministers to start releasing money.

Read the top 10 who received the most in the infographic below:

Commitment is the first stage of public expenditure execution. With it, the government formalizes that it will reserve a portion of the money available in the Budget for that expense. It works as a guarantee from the authority that the payment will be made. After the commitment comes the liquidation stage, when the government recognizes that the contracted service has been delivered, and then the payment itself, with the deposit of money.

What the federal government has done now, therefore, is to separate the money from the Budget so that the indications of expenses made by congressmen are contemplated. Thus, works eventually indicated, for example, can begin.

The ministries that committed the most resources so far were the following:

Health – BRL 696 million;

– BRL 696 million; Transport – 217 million;

– 217 million; Development BRL 173 million

BRL 173 million Defense – BRL 46 million

– BRL 46 million Integration – 43 million

As of this week, there has been a dynamic change in the release of amendments. Until Monday (May 8), half of the resources released were for amendments by state benches.

Padilha’s previous strategy was to prioritize conversations with state benches and leaders. As of yesterday, deputies and senators saw a significant volume of nominal resources being released.

More money should come soon. In the government’s account are R$ 9 billion in amendments by the rapporteur from previous years.