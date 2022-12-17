O doodle today celebrates Ana Mercedes Hoyos, a distinguished Colombian artist. She was an award-winning painter and sculptor who won over seventeen national and international awards. Hoyos was a pioneer of modern art that focused on the complexities of Colombian culture. On this day in 1968, Hoyos was awarded first place in the “Environmental Spaces” exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in bogota🇧🇷

Born into a family of architects in Bogotá, Colombia on September 29, 1942, Hoyos was encouraged to study art history at an early age. She attended Marymount College before studying visual arts at the University of the Andes. She first explored more minimalist and abstract styles, which led to her first Ventanas (Windows) series. Many consider this collection the turning point of his career, as he won the Caracas Prize from the National Salon of Artists of Colombia.

In the coming decades, Hoyos ventured into new realms. In the mid-1970s, he launched Atmósferas, a series that explored the parameters of light and gained international recognition. She then created works with flora and fruits typical of Cartagena, where she lived in the 1980s.

Hoyos’ artistic journey eventually led her to still-life paintings that examined Colombia’s multicultural diversity. These still lifes combined exaggerated light with explosive tropical colors to capture the rich cultures and landscapes of the Caribbean. Hoyos’ paintings portray Afro-Colombian heritage in a magical and mesmerizing way.

Today, people can appreciate his work at renowned art institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art in Mexico City, the United Nations University in Tokyo, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in DC, and perhaps the most importantly, the Museum of Bogota. Museum of Modern Art, where his journey began.