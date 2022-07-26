Registrations will depend on ANTT and city halls; there is no channel for the public to subscribe to the programs

The emergency benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers that will be paid until the end of the year do not yet have a public channel for registration. Here’s what each case looks like:

truck driver – The ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) will send the list of autonomous cargo carriers registered in the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers) until May 31, 2022;

The ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) will send the list of autonomous cargo carriers registered in the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers) until May 31, 2022; cabby – Municipalities and the government of Brasília have until July 31 to submit driver data. The person with the right to benefit driver’s license (National Driver’s License) and permit to provide the service in force until May 31, 2022.

The programs must inject BRL 7.4 billion into the economy through BRL 1,000 vouchers. That’s BRL 5.4 billion for 6 vouchers to truck drivers and R$ 2 billion for 6 vouchers to taxi drivers.

About 900,000 transporters are eligible to enter the program. In the case of taxi drivers, it is not known how many will benefit altogether.

THE dataprev, a federal government technology company, will be responsible for analyzing and processing the data received by city halls and ANTT. The objective is to identify eligible professionals to receive the benefit.

Details on criteria, responsibilities and payments will soon be regulated by means of an ordinance from the Ministry of Labor and Welfarewhich coordinates the programs.

The truck driver will receive two installments on August 9. The taxi driver, from 16 August.

Here’s what the calendars look like:

BENEFIT TO THE TRUCKER

BENEFIT TO TAXI DRIVER