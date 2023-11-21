The decision to readjust the state tax was based on the justification of revenue losses due to changes in legislation

At least 22 States raised the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) rate before the approval of the tax reform on consumption, as found by the Power360. Data Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District) show that 11 units of the Federation have established a new tax rate that will come into force in 2023:

Acre;

Alagoas;

Amazon;

Maranhão;

For;

Piauí;

Paraná;

Large northern river;

Roraima;

Sergipe; It is

Tocantins.

In another 6 subnational entities, the new ICMS percentage will come into effect in 2024: Bahia, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Rondônia. The Comsefaz list, however, does not yet include new States that will increase the modal rate – which applies to most products and services sold in each unit of the Federation.

On Monday (Nov 20), the Power360 showed that 6 states in the South and Southeast decided to increase the modal rate to 19.5% by pointing out the negative effect of the tax reform on consumption: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. For these units, the new percentage will be valid in 2024.

Paraná had promoted an adjustment in 2023, when it went from 18% to 19%.

Here is the infographic below:

This is the percentage that will be proposed by governors to the Legislative Assemblies of each State. Approval is certain, as state agencies will be in favor of maintaining local revenues at a level that will not be harmed in the coming years due to tax reform.

The States’ decision to raise the modal ICMS rate could hinder the final analysis of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform, which is to be approved by the Chamber by the end of November.

JUSTIFICATION

In the document (read the complete — PDF – 55 kB) obtained by Power360the Finance Secretaries of the 6 States do not explain the new rate, but state that the tax reform reduces “significantly improves the tax autonomy of states and municipalities”. Furthermore, it says that the replacement by IBS (Goods and Services Tax) is “inducing States to a general movement to increase current modal rates” of ICMS. States also claim that the effects of the transition “will be felt until 2078”.

“In this sense, the States’ collection of ICMS over the next 5 years will significantly affect their tax revenues in the subsequent 50 years, creating a strong incentive for them to increase their collection between 2024 and 2028, for example, by carrying out tax credit recovery programs or increases in ICMS modal rates”says an excerpt from the statement. See also Column | The brute as guardian angel