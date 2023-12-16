Chamber approved reform on Friday night (Dec 15, 2023); proposal that established that the selective tax could be levied on weapons and ammunition fell

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Friday (Dec 15, 2023), in 2 rounds, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform. The text remains for promulgation. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated after the session that the proposal could be enacted next Wednesday (Dec 20).

The date will still be defined by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Here's how the votes went:

Before the vote, the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), presented his opinion on the changes made by senators – the proposal had been approved in the Senate on November 8, 2023.

Read more about tax approval:

Aguinaldo removed excerpts included by senators from the text – find out more below:

Cide – the creation of the Intervention Contribution in the Economic Domain to benefit the Manaus Free Trade Zone was removed from the proposal; the contribution will be replaced by the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products);

– the creation of the Intervention Contribution in the Economic Domain to benefit the Manaus Free Trade Zone was removed from the proposal; the contribution will be replaced by the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products); specific taxation regimes – reduced the list of sectors, services and operations that could be eligible; affects the areas of sanitation, air transport, microgeneration and distributed minigeneration of electricity, highway concessions, telecommunications services with a shared structure, goods and services that promote the circular economy;

– reduced the list of sectors, services and operations that could be eligible; affects the areas of sanitation, air transport, microgeneration and distributed minigeneration of electricity, highway concessions, telecommunications services with a shared structure, goods and services that promote the circular economy; oil & Manaus Free Zone – removed the possibility of tax incentives for fuels and lubricants in the Free Zone;

– removed the possibility of tax incentives for fuels and lubricants in the Free Zone; federative transition – the possibility of favoring federative entities that had greater revenue from 2024 to 2028 fell; text approved by the Senate stipulated that the collection of each entity would be considered to calculate the division of the IBS (Goods and Services Tax);

– the possibility of favoring federative entities that had greater revenue from 2024 to 2028 fell; text approved by the Senate stipulated that the collection of each entity would be considered to calculate the division of the IBS (Goods and Services Tax); basic basket – the creation of an extended basic food basket with a 60% reduction in taxation and cashback for low-income people;

– the creation of an extended basic food basket with a 60% reduction in taxation and cashback for low-income people; Management Committee – the need for the committee president to be questioned by the Senate was excluded. The participation of Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Chambers in the group was also withdrawn;

– the need for the committee president to be questioned by the Senate was excluded. The participation of Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Chambers in the group was also withdrawn; medicines – the 100% reduction in the rate on the acquisition of medicines and medical devices by non-profit social assistance entities fell;

– the 100% reduction in the rate on the acquisition of medicines and medical devices by non-profit social assistance entities fell; auditor salaries – the rapporteur had removed the section from the PEC that allowed tax auditors to receive the same as a STF minister (R$ 41,650.92), but the deputies approved highlighting that replaced the stretch in the reform .

GUN TAX

After voting in the 2nd round of the base text, the deputies approved a highlight that removed from the proposal an excerpt that established that the selective tax could be applied to weapons and ammunition. The suggestion had been presented by the Liberal Party. This is a victory for the bullet bench.

BENEFITS FOR AUTOMAKERS

The Chamber of Deputies maintained incentives for car manufacturers in the Northeast, where, for example, Stellantis and the Chinese BYD are located, and in the Midwest. In practice, it extends tax benefits for factories until 2032, and no longer 2025.

However, the section that determined that the extension of incentives would also be valid for the production of parts for electric or hybrid or combustion automobiles that use “biofuels alone or cumulatively with petroleum-derived fuels”.