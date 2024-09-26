242 electoral studies must be released, 36 of which are from cities in the G103, the group of cities with more than 200 thousand voters

This Thursday (26.Sep.2024), the results of at least 242 of the 1,144 electoral polls expected for this week, which are registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The surveys include voting intention data for the races for mayoral and municipal chambers.

Of the 242 studies, 36 are from cities in the G103, the group of cities with more than 200 thousand voters and which may have a second round.

Here are the G103 surveys that will be released this Thursday (26th September):

Here is the calendar with all the research for this week:

Read some of the research results published on Wednesday (25.Sep):

