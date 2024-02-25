The event had an average of 300 thousand to 350 thousand people; in total 95 congressmen attended the event

The act of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday (Feb 25, 2024) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, was attended by at least 94 of the 97 politicians who were on the list of confirmed people compiled by the Power360. Three senators who had not confirmed their presence went to the event.

In total, there were 4 governors: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and Romeo Zema (Novo-MG). The mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), was also present.

In the case of senators, 11 attended:

O Power360 analyzed publications of politicians' profiles on social networks to count the congressmen present at the event.

The federal deputies Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (PL-MG), Chris Tonietto (PL-RJ) and Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP) were the only ones who did not share images of themselves in the act.

Read the full list (to open in another tab, click here):

