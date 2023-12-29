2023 was a great year for cinema, and, according to Letterboxd, more than 35,000 films were released worldwide. In addition, two of those films took over the box office around the globe and surpassed one billion dollars in revenue. Taking this into account, Peru was not at all immune to the situation, since various titles filled movie theaters throughout the country and won praise from all lovers of the seventh art.

However, only one film was able to win the affection of the people in our territory, carrying more than three and a half million people to enjoy the experience of watching a movie on the big screen. Will the trend be repeated and will we be in line with what is most watched in the world or is it that Peru enjoyed another film more? Here we show you all the details.

What was the most watched movie in Peru in 2023?

According to the ranking of the most viewed films in our country throughout the year prepared by comscorethe film that occupies first place is 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts', which took 3,760,064 people to cinemas nationwide. The reason why the seventh part of the famous robot saga leads the list is because it was recorded in various parts of Peru, such as Cusco, Ica and Madre de Dios. A teacher from Cusco even participated in one of the scenes in the film.

But it was not the only award that this film won, which was directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starred Anthony Ramos, since it also It became the highest-grossing film in the history of our country, raising more than 52 million soles.3% of the income it had globally.

Despite this, 'Transformers 7' could not become the most watched in the history of Peru, even though it was very close, since that title is still held by 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), which took more of three million 860 thousand spectators. It was almost 100 thousand!

What films complete the top 20 most viewed in Peru in 2023?

As we already saw, Peruvians did not get carried away much by the most watched worldwide, where 'Barbie', 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' and 'Oppenheimer' occupied the first places in the box office ranking. In our case, the top 20 most viewed throughout the year is very different, with some exceptions, such as second place, which is occupied by the tape of the iconic Nintendo character, which took 3,282,771 people.

For its part, 'Barbie'one of the highest-grossing films in history, and which will probably win an Oscar in the 2024 edition, occupies third place on the list, with 2,009,723 attendees. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'Fast and Furious X' They complete the top 5 with 1,818,360 and 1,759,082 viewers, respectively.

'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' was the second most watched film in Peru in 2023. Photo: Universal Pictures

Although great productions lead this ranking, it is pleasing to report that Peruvian cinema also had a space, albeit small, on the list. And the film directed by Ani Alva Helfer, 'Single, married, widowed, divorced'was the national film that had the most audience, with a total of 1,034,492 people. For its part, 'Asu Mare!: the friends'despite the criticism, was also one of the ones that brought the largest audience to the cinemas, with 717,321 spectators.

Below we show you the top 20 of the most viewed films in Peru during 2023:

Movie Release date Spectators 1 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' 06/08/2023 3,760,064 2 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' 04/06/2023 3,282,771 3 'Barbie' 07/20/2023 2,009,723 4 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' 05/04/2023 1,818,360 5 'Fast and Furious X' 05/18/2023 1,759,082 6 'The Nun 2' 09/07/2023 1,109,769 7 'Five Nights at Freddy's' 10/26/2023 1,103,586 8 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' 02/16/2023 1,039,875 9 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' 04/20/2023 1,034,492 10 'Items' 06/22/2023 1,033,494 eleven 'Sound of freedom' 08/31/2023 979,440 12 'Meg 2' 08/03/2023 938,413 13 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' 05/31/2023 810,707 14 'The little Mermaid' 05/25/2023 805,893 fifteen 'Oppenheimer' 07/20/2023 771,740 16 'John Wick 4' 03/23/2023 722,225 17 'Asu Mare!: the friends' 02/09/2023 717,321 18 'The Night of the Demon: The Red Door' 07/06/2023 696,954 19 'Saw X' 09/28/2023 610,448 twenty 'M3GAN' 01/05/2023 599,418