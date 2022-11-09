The British consulting firm on obtaining citizenship, Henley & Partners, has just released the 2022 ranking of the most powerful passports in the world. To our sadness, Brazil’s document is in 19th place, tied with Argentina, with 170 points.

The ranking is prepared with information from the International Air Transport Association and, as the British website LAD Bible shows, the power of the passport (or score) is measured by how many countries it can take you without major problems. The possibility of obtaining a visa, visitor’s permit or electronic travel authorization is also taken into account.

+ Russia will stop issuing passports to reservists

Basically, for every country that you can arrive with just your passport and enter, even if it takes a little persuasion and separating some documents, you get a point. If you need a huge amount of paperwork before traveling, you go through bureaucracy, so the passport doesn’t win you anything.

All things considered, according to Henley & Partners, the most powerful document in the world is that of Japan, which ranked first with 193 points. In fact, the Asian country has been leading the ranking for the last five years, recalls the British website. Then come Singapore and South Korea, with 192 points each.

The first places are also formed by: Germany and Spain with 190 points; Finland, Italy and Luxembourg with 189; Austria, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden with 188; France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom with 187; and Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the USA, with 186 points.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the list, with just 27 points, was Afghanistan, followed closely by Iraq (29 points) and Syria (30). All countries in Asia that have faced armed conflict for years.

Here are 10 places that require visas for Brazilian tourists:

United States: country requires an interview to justify the reason for the trip, personal data and the length of stay. It is necessary to have all documents in hand before booking an appointment The cost comes to around R$ 844

European countries: from 2023, to enter the countries of the Schengen Area, the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) will be required. The document must be less demanding than the US visa will cost BRL 34

Australia: the tourist visa is valid for 12 months and costs BRL 481

Canada: the visa depends on the situation and the type requested. It can be facilitated for those who have a valid US visa

China: Chinese visa for tourism or business can be requested. The fee costs BRL 460 and is valid for up to five years.

Japan: the Japanese visa demands a lot of attention, especially regarding the reasons for the trip

Cambodia: you need to ask for a permit valid for 30 days for around R$ 211

Angola: necessary since it is valid for 30 days and costs about R$ 633

India: values ​​vary according to the reason for the trip and stay, ranging from 30 days to five years. In addition to several documents, it is necessary to pay a fee of R$ 480

Ethiopia: can be obtained online, in a simple way, for tourism of one to three months. The cost varies between the two, but the documentation is the same. An international certificate of vaccination against yellow fever is also required.