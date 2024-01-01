Confirmed launches include Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Vision Pro, Apple's virtual reality glasses

Smartphone launches in 2024 will begin in the 1st month of the year with the announcement of Galaxy S24 on January 17th. The new line, which also contains the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra must have an emphasis on artificial intelligence technologies.

The South Korean cell phones are expected to have titanium frames, brighter screens and larger batteries. In addition, cell phone cameras should also receive updates, with a 200 megapixel camera sensor called “Zoom Anywhere”, which allows zooming up to 4 times when photographing moving objects.

In March, Apple is expected to launch the visionpro, Virtual reality glasses. The device was initially announced in June 2023. The design of the gadget features a high-resolution display system that brings together 23 million pixels across 2 displays and custom silicon in a dual-chip model to ensure every experience appears to be happening before the user's eyes in real time. The Vision Pro is estimated to cost US$3,500 (about R$ 17,000at the current price).

In June, Apple should carry out the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), the brand's biggest annual event. It is possible that the company will present new operating systems for the devices: iOS (smartphones), macOS (computers and notebooks), watchOS (watches) and iPadOS (tablets).

In the following months, from July to August, Samsung should launch the line of smartphones Galaxy Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6, in addition to smartwatches. The Flip 6, scheduled for release in July, is expected to feature a new processor compared to the previous model, while the Fold 6, which should be announced in August, may contain the S Pen, Samsung's smart pen that interacts with the screen touch of the device.

Regarding chips, it is possible that the foldable models will have the same ones used in the S24 models, so there is a chance that they will inherit the same AI tricks from the series premium.

The Galaxy Watch 7, in turn, it should also be announced between July and August this year. Although there is not yet much speculation about the launch, it is expected that the new smartwatch from big tech South Korean company continues to focus on health monitoring, especially users' sleep quality.

In September, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones, as usual for the brand. The 16th generation of the smartphone must contain facial recognition sensors below the screen, which would reduce the space for sensors at the top.

The Pro model should feature a screen 0.2 inches larger than the previous one, 6.12 inches. The Pro Max model may contain a camera with a telephoto lens “periscope”which provides approximately 6 times optical zoom.