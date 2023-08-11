From franchise training to startup fairs, activities can serve as networking opportunities

Entrepreneurship events can be a good opportunity to make contacts, gain new knowledge about the market and expose your business. In this report, the Entrepreneurial Power lists some of the most relevant events for the sector held in Brazil.

Read the calendar below:

🗓️ 11.AUG

➡️ Expo Startup 2023

what is it: event offers information and content targeted at established and aspiring entrepreneurs, featuring market influencers, versatile experts and prominent figures;

address: Expo Center Norte, Pavilhão Amarelo, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 12.Aug;

time: 11 am to 7 pm.

🗓️ 12.AUG

➡️ Expo Favela

what is it: seeks to highlight projects in the favelas and outskirts, providing a space for interaction with investors to boost these ventures Carried out in Amapá, it is a pioneer in this objective;

address: Amapá Garden Shopping, Macapá (AP);

when it ends: 13.Aug;

time: 8 am to 5 pm.

➡️ ExpoEcomm circuit

what is it: connects online sellers to renowned speakers, boosting business and networking;

address: Av. Augusto de Lima, 785, Centro, Belo Horizonte (MG);

when it ends: 12.Aug;

time: 2pm to 9pm.

🗓️ 15.AUG

➡️ Rio Futuro

what is it: conference educates about technology for a sustainable future. It connects leaders, informs about trends and encourages positive changes in business. Current edition embraces technological advances and personal and collective engagement;

address: online;

when it ends: 15.Aug.

➡️ Congress & Expo Abrafac (Brazilian Association of Property, Workplace and Facility Management)

what is it: offers complete experience with casestrends, specialists and managers, focused on improving the sector and sharing essential knowledge;

address: Rebouças Convention Center, Av. Rebouças, 600, Pinheiros, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 16.Aug;

time: 10 am to 6 pm.

🗓️ AUG.18

➡️ reload

what is it: event digital marketing with lectures, panels and workshops;

address: Rua Vinte e Cinco, 25, Santos Dumont I, Governador Valadares (MG);

when it ends: 19.Aug;

time: 13:00 to 16:50.

➡️ Atlantic Connection

what is it: promotes collaborations and partnerships in the ecosystem of Portuguese-Brazilian companies and startups;

address: Av. da Liberdade, 602, Liberdade, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 18.Aug;

time: 8:30 am to 6 pm.

🗓️ 22.AUG

➡️ B2B Franchise

what is it: promotes meetings and meetings with franchises across the country;

address: Radisson Hotel, Av. Sete De Setembro, 5190, Curitiba (PR);

when it ends: 22.Aug;

time: 8 am.

➡️ Jotajá Summit

what is it: event focused on the food market and delivery ;

address: Av. Salvador Allende, 6555, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

when it ends: 22.Aug;

time: 8 am.

🗓️ 23.AUG

➡️ Startup Summit;

what is it: event with lectures, business fair and content trails on strategic subjects for entrepreneurs and startups;

address: Convention Center, Av. Gov. Gustavo Richard, 850, Downtown, Florianópolis (SC);

when it ends: 25.Aug;

time: 1pm to 7pm.

➡️ Digitalks;

what is it: has activities related to technology and business in the digital universe;

address: São Paulo Expo, São Paulo (SP);

when it ends: 24.Aug;

time: 8 am to 8.30 pm.

🗓️ 24.AUG

➡️ Fire Festival;