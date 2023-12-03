Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 03/12/2023 – 9:00

As the end of the year approaches, Brazilians are preparing for Christmas, New Year and vacation festivities and, with them, also comes some extra expenses in their pockets. Therefore, it is necessary to organize finances, both for traditional gifts and celebrations, and for expenses that arrive at the beginning of 2024, such as taxes and school supplies.

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Store Managers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil) indicates that, in 2023, 33% of workers who are entitled to the thirteenth plan intend to buy Christmas gifts – approximately 23 million consumers . Another 29% intend to save, save or invest, 25% spend on December celebrations; Of the total, 21% should focus on paying outstanding debts.

First, however, experts warn to ensure that debts and other outstanding issues are settled. “The 13th allows us to start 2023 on the right foot. It allows you to catch up on your bills, pay off debts and build a financial reserve. This will increase your well-being and mental health. Therefore, it is time to put these actions into practice and take advantage of the thirteenth salary to clean up your personal finances”, advises Gustavo Moreira, finance professor and coordinator of the Economics course at Ibmec RJ.

“Shopping is not prohibited. However, impulse purchases should be avoided: create a ‘ceiling’ for the month. Everything will depend on your financial situation. For those who are in debt, for example, the best thing is to try to pay them off and leave extra expenses for another time”, adds the professor.

Secret Santa and gifts

Some families and companies have the habit of hidden friends, which is a tradition of exchanging gifts at Christmas time. “It is extremely important to reach a consensus on the value of the gift so that there is no type of constraint regarding the ability to pay”, explains Ricardo Macedo, Economist and Professor at Faculdades Integradas Hélio Alonso.

Christmas dinner

As for supper, the division of responsibilities regarding dishes and drinks is fundamental. “Normally, the role of each family member is already known through tradition about what to offer. Despite this, it is always a good idea to look for promotions when preparing dishes and, if this does not happen, replace them in time for the event. Various services are offered for supper, so it is important to negotiate the price and payment to avoid any type of financial burden in the future”, adds Macedo.

Trips

As it is a holiday period, if you decide to travel at the last minute you need to be very careful. It is a time when companies are trying to recover their profit margins given the increase in searches for any type of tickets. It’s time for crowded airports and bus stations. “The suggestion is to take short trips to reduce expenses and take advantage of advantageous packages”, concludes the professor at Facha.

And for 2024?

Right after the festivities, comes a new cycle with traditional expenses of the period: IPTU, IPVA, school supplies and registration fees, insurance, Carnival, among other commitments that arrive at this time. “Therefore, it is important to plan cash inflows and outflows until March, at least. This ensures good financial and mental health”, warns Moreira.