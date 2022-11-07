Zambelli, Nikolas Ferreira, Major Vitor Hugo, Colonel Tadeu and Gustavo Gayer had their profiles taken off the air by court decision

Decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) took off the air profiles on social networks of different politicians for posts who supported the demonstrations of truck drivers or pointed to alleged fraud in the elections. On Sunday (6.nov), businessman Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, said that he will analyze the cases of censored profiles of the social network in Brazil.

As of 12 noon this Monday (7.nov.2022), the following deputies had been affected by the court decision:

Twitter did not detail the reason for the suspensions, but displays the following message for anyone trying to access the profiles: “The account was withheld in Brazil in response to a legal requirement.”

The Economist Marcos Cintra (União Brasil), ex-secretary of the Federal Revenue and vice-president on the slate of the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) to the Presidency, also had his Twitter profile censored on Sunday (6.Nov.2022). The account was suspended after he questioned the TSE about the election results.

On social media, politicians who support Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the suspensions. Allies of elected deputy Nikolas, for example, claimed that the case is about censorship. The opposition praised and considered the measure necessary.