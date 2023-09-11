Lula questions why Brazil is on the list of 123 ICC signatories

O ICC (International Criminal Court) currently has 123 signatory countries. Among them, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) questioned this Monday (September 11, 2023) why Brazil is part of this list, since the United States is not on the list.

“I really want to study this issue of this Criminal Court [Internacional], because the United States is not a signatory to it, Russia is not a signatory to it. So, I want to know why Brazil is a signatory to a court that the USA does not accept. Why are we inferior and have to accept something?”, declared Lula to talk to journalists after the G20 summit, held in New Delhi, the capital of India.

Former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso signed decree nº 4,388, in 2002, adhering to the Court and ensuring that Brazil would follow all the clauses of the Rome Statute. Here’s the complete (PDF – 990 kB).

UNDERSTAND

In the interview this Monday (September 11), Lula was asked about have saidin an interview with the Indian channel Firstpostthat Putin would not be arrested if he came to Brazil to participate in the next summit, which will be held in November, in Rio de Janeiro.

This year, Putin stopped going to international meetings because of the risk of being arrested. The ICC issued in March 2023 arrest warrants against the Russian President and against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Presidential Office of Russia, for alleged war crimes of illegal deportation of children and illegal transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

For this reason, the Russian President did not attend to the Brics meeting – a bloc currently composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa –, held from August 22 to 24, 2023.

In answering the question asked this Monday (September 11), Lula tried to soften his speech when passing the decision on the possible detention of the Russian leader to the Judiciary. As a signatory to the ICC, the Brazilian government may suffer sanctions if he does not arrest Putin on national territory.

According to article 87 of the statute, the signatory country that refuses to cooperate will be taken to an internal assembly with the other members or even to the UN Security Council. From there, a penalty is defined.

“I don’t know if the Court [Penal Internacional]I don’t know if the Brazilian courts will arrest [Putin, caso ele viaje ao Brasil]. This is what the courts decide, not the government. [brasileiro]nor the Parliament”, said Lula. “Brazil has a Judiciary that works perfectly well. We have to see if anything will happen when it needs to happen.”, concluded the president.

