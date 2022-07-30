





The record distribution of dividends announced by Petrobras is just the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of the possibility of investors being remunerated for keeping shares of large companies in their stock portfolio. In addition to the state-owned company, which usually leads the figures with ease, mining company Vale, Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil, alongside industrial companies, are also usually good dividend payers.

But what does the business gain by (potentially) remunerating its investor twice, once for the dividend and once for the (possible) appreciation of the stock? According to experts, these businesses have an extra layer of protection against market instability, as is currently the case on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

This does not mean, however, that these papers are immune to market variations and the reality of their sectors. In the top 10 of the dividend distribution until June, considering the behavior of the Ibovespa in the year, five companies operate above the market average – BB, BB Seguridade, Petrobras, Santander and CPFL -, while the others lose above the index in the year .

For Gustavo Pimenta, Vale’s CFO, this extra layer of security has benefits. “A valued share helps the company to advance in strategic objectives, in addition to being a source of capital, which allows us to grow, do financing and business”, he says.

Dividend-paying papers offer another advantage, as they are exempt from Income Tax (IR) for those who receive them. According to William Eid, director of the finance studies center at Fundação Getulio Vargas, discussions on the collection of taxes on dividends have been going on since the 1990s, but they never get off the ground.

How to choose

According to experts, when choosing a stock that pays dividends, a good bet is to look for the energy sector. Among the advantages of this segment are the predictability of billing, due to long-term contracts, as well as protection against inflation, because of annual adjustments provided for in the agreements. In the privatization carried out in June, Eletrobras handled R$ 33.7 billion, demonstrating the interest of investors in the segment.

