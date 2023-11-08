The Disney 100 questionnaire, one of the several dynamics that the company developed in order to celebrate its centenary, and which is part of a challenge of TikTok which gives its fans virtual cards from various characters, is very close to reaching its end. The week of November 6 to 14 will be the last opportunity to get the gifts from the company created by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney for you and that will culminate with a frame with the ears of Minnie Mousewhich you can place in your account of the aforementioned social network.

If you have already joined this fever and want to complete all the challenges, in the following note we will leave you the correct answers to the disney quiz TODAY, Wednesday, November 8.

Disney 100 Quiz Answers for November 8

In ‘Moana’, Maui transforms into all creatures EXCEPT one, which one is it? Correct answer: Octopus.

What is the name of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ghost town? Correct answer: Tumbleweed.

Where does Palpatine prepare the final order in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’? Correct answer: Exegol.

Who came up with the name Avengers? Correct answer: The Wasp.

What original song does Elsa sing in the ‘Frozen’ musical? Correct answer: Monster

How to get cards with the Disney 100 quiz?

In order to access the prizes for the 100 years of Disney you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.

After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

In what ways can you obtain the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering the disney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Answer the Disney questionnaire.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

These are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz from November 8. Photo: LR composition/TikTok captures

What are the prizes for the Disney challenge?

This fun game began on October 16 and will end on November 14, during which time it will be possible to obtain, among cards from various company characters, 4 prizes (one per week).

In the week of October 16 to 23, you could get the frame for Woody’s hat; From October 23 to 30, the one with Loki’s horns was available; From October 30 to November 6, you can win the BB-8 one; while in the last week, that is, from November 6 to 14, it will be possible to take the frame with Minnie Mouse ears.