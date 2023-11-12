The Disney 100 quiz is very close to reaching its end. This challenge of TikTok Created to celebrate the 100 years of the famous entertainment company, it is in its final week and you still have time to take home the gifts it has to offer. In the final stretch of disney quizwhich began on October 16 and will end on November 14, you can win the digital cards of Asha, Grogu, Lizzie McGuire, Mickie Mouse, Groot and Alegría, while, as the last gift, you can win the frame with Minnie’s ears Mouse.

Therefore, in the following article we will tell you what are the correct answers of the Disney 100 quiz on Sunday, November 12, which has as its theme some well-known productions such as ‘High School Musical’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Lizzie McGuire’, among others.

What are the answers to the Disney 100 quiz for November 12?

In ‘Frozen’, what destiny does the lyrics of Helado corazón narrate? Correct answer: Anna.

What was the name of Lizzie McGuire’s mischievous little brother? Correct answer: Matt.

What movie or series includes a mention of Disney+? Correct answer: ‘High School Musical: the musical: the series’.

In ‘The Proud Family’, what is the name of Suga Mama’s dog? Correct answer: Puff.

In ‘High School Musical 2’, what song does Sharpay NOT sing? Correct answer: ‘Work This Out’.

How to get the cards with the Disney 100 questionnaire?

In order to access the prizes for the 100 years of Disney you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire.

After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

In what ways can you obtain the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering the disney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page.

Follow an official Disney account.

Watch a Disney video.

Share the page.

Answer the Disney questionnaire.

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.

These are the correct answers to the Disney 100 quiz from November 12. Photo: LR composition/TikTok capture

What are the prizes for the Disney challenge?

This fun game began on October 16 and will end on November 14, during which time it will be possible to obtain, among cards from various company characters, 4 prizes (one per week).

In the week of October 16 to 23, you could get the frame for Woody’s hat; From October 23 to 30, the one with Loki’s horns was available; From October 30 to November 6, you can win the BB-8 one; while in the last week, that is, from November 6 to 14, it will be possible to take the frame with Minnie Mouse ears.