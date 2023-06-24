A specialist says that the lethality of the cases can be explained by the fact that water is not “a common medium for human beings”

The implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submarine is the most recent incident of the 21st century involving submersible vessels. However, since the year 2000, another 6 incidents have been recorded, and there were no survivors in almost all of them.

The best-known case and one of the deadliest was the one involving the submarine Kursk, from Russia, in 2000. The accident caused the death of 118 crew members who were on board the vessel. The 2nd deadliest was in 2017. Argentina lost contact with the ARA San Juan vehicle, which sank after an explosion. In the incident, 44 people died.

Before Titan, the most recent episode took place in 2021 with Indonesia’s Kri Nanggala-402 submarine.

Read below about the main accidents:

Russian submarine Kursk in 2000

It is one of the deadliest submarine accidents. The nuclear submarine Kursk was carrying out naval exercise Summer-X, in the Arctic Circle, when it sank in the Barents Sea, off Russia’s Arctic coast, on August 12, 2000. It was located at a depth of 108 meters 1 day later. The vehicle’s 118 crew members died.

The Kursk was equipped with 24 Granit cruise missiles. According to the Russian Navy, it did not carry nuclear warheads, so there was no danger of radiation leaks.



Playback/English Russia Pictured is the wreckage of the Russian submarine Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000.

The Russian investigation concluded that a torpedo explosion was likely the cause of the crash. There was also a 2nd explosion which blew a hole in the bow and probably killed most of the crew instantly.

Later, Russian officials announced that the liquid fuel they used in their missiles was known to be unstable under different temperature and pressure conditions.

The case was registered 4 months after Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency of Russia. At the time, Putin was on vacation and did not return to Moscow on the day of the incident. The Russian leader visited the rescue site only 9 days later. The way he handled his 1st major crisis while in office was widely criticised.

Submarine 361 from China in 2003

The vehicle also called great wall or Ming 3 was carrying out a military exercise in the Yellow Sea, between North Korea and the Chinese province of Shandong, when it had a mechanical failure on April 16, 2003. The accident was caused because the submarine’s diesel engine, which was not properly turned off, it ran out of oxygen while the vessel was submerged. All 70 crew members suffocated to death.

At some point, it is believed that the submarine surfaced because the vehicle was found 9 days later (on April 25), by Chinese fishermen, who noticed the periscope (tool for observation) of the vessel above the surface of the water.

Russian submarine Nerpa in 2008

Also known as K-152, the submarine was carrying out tests in the Sea of ​​​​Japan when the fire extinguishing system was accidentally activated on November 8, 2008. part of the taxpayers.

As it was in the test phase, the Nerpa had 208 people on board, 81 military and 127 civilians, including engineers. In the incident, 20 people suffocated to death. Another 41 were injured. Many suffered burns from the cooling effect of the gas.

India’s Sindhurakshak submarine in 2013

An explosion in the vehicle’s battery compartment on 14 August 2013 killed 18 Indian Navy personnel.

The vessel, which had undergone a renovation in Russia, was docked in the port of Mumbai, India. Therefore, other members of the crew managed to escape by jumping from the submarine. Because of the explosion, the vehicle sank even after the fire was brought under control.



Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons – 24.Feb.2013 The Sindhurakshak submarine after being refitted by Russia

A preliminary report by the Indian Navy indicated that “an accident or inadvertent handling of ammunition” was the cause of the explosions. However, investigations were only completed after the submarine was rescued on June 6, 2014. The final analysis concluded that the reason for the disaster was human error caused by the fatigue of the crew.

Submarine San Juan, from Argentina, in 2017

While performing a routine exercise off the coast of Argentina, the submarine ARA San Juan disappeared on November 15, 2017. was found about 1 year later, on November 17, 2018, at a depth of 907 meters in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean. All 44 people on board the vessel died.



Juan Kulichevsky/Wikimedia Commons – 14.May.2017 The submarine Ara San Juan at the Naval Station in Buenos Aires

Investigations indicated that the accident was caused by a implosion of the vehicle. However, authorities still don’t know what caused the episode.

Indonesia’s Kri Nanggala-402 submarine in 2021

The vehicle was carrying out training maneuvers at sea off the north island of Bali when lost contact with the Indonesian Navy on April 21, 2021. The disappearance took place after the vessel received authorization to dive.

The Kri Nanggala-402 was found 4 days later on April 25, 2021, split into 3 parts because of the pressure. All 53 crew members died.



Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons – 8.Aug.2015 The Kri Nanggala-402 submarine during an exercise in the Java Sea, Pacific Ocean, in 2015

Investigations indicated that the submarine gradually cracked as it sank. The process started when he was at a depth of 300 to 500 meters. The structure of the vehicle is made to withstand pressure up to 200 meters deep. After that, he was in danger of collapsing. Scans carried out with sonar detected objects in regions up to 850 meters.

THE LETHALITY OF SUBMARINES

When a submarine or submersible crashes to the bottom of the sea, the chances of survivors are slim to none. According to the director of the Institute of Oceanography at USP, the main explanation for this minimum margin of survivors is because the water “It is not a common means of human beings”.

“For example, a plane crashes, but you are in the terrestrial environment. If you survived, you can breathe, you can at least try to survive. Now, in an aquatic environment, where the submersible is at the bottom of the sea, the chance that you will survive if the submersible breaks open or if anything happens is minimal. Apart from the pressure, which is very great”.

Sumida explains that the greater the depth of a vehicle in the sea, the greater the pressure on it. The wreckage of the Titanic, for example, is located at 3,800 meters, where there is pressure almost 400 times greater compared to the environment in which we live.

“In the air environment we are subject to an atmosphere of pressure, which, in fact, is the weight of the column of air above us. When I go into the ocean, water is much denser than air. So every 10 meters [de profundidade] increases an atmosphere”he said.

This seabed pressure is exerted against the vehicle’s hull. The inside of the vessel is under the effect of an atmosphere. “As there was a rupture of the hull, what happened was that the submersible imploded, that is, it was crushed because all that air that was inside the hull was compressed into a minimum volume”he stated.

