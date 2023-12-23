If you are in Texas and require help, it is essential to know in detail the location and functions of the Colombian Consulate in Houston, which plays a crucial role in the assistance and support to the Colombian community in the region.

This is located at 5599 San Felipe Street, Suite 600, Houston, Texas, 77056. This address provides easy access to Colombian citizens who require consular services in the state of Texas.

This consulate is part of the Colombian consular network in the United States along with the other headquarters in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

The consulate operates with specific hours so that all people are attended to. In-person service hours are Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the delivery of documents, such as ID cards and passports, takes place from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm on the same days. workdays.

In addition, the general telephone line is available from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, and there is an exclusive line for detained citizens with the same hours. For emergencies, a 24-hour WhatsApp line is offered, where only messages are received, and you can also contact by fax.

General telephone helpline: +1 (346) 204 4664; detainee hotline: +1 (346) 204 4658; WhatsApp emergency line: (832) 665-6960 (messages only) and fax: 346 229 1797.

When is it necessary to attend the consulate

The Colombian Consulate in Houston offers a variety of services for Colombian citizens in the region. Among the actions you can take are:

Guidance on legal and notarial assistance.

Assistance to people injured or with serious health problems, without involving financial outlay.

Information to relatives about accidents, deaths and catastrophes.

Assistance to detained compatriots.

Defense in trial of Colombian citizens.

Protection of Colombian boys, girls and adolescents in vulnerable situations abroad.

Seek the whereabouts of people at the request of judicial authorities or family members, exclusively for humanitarian reasons.

Grant passports, carry out notarial actions and legalize documentation.

Issue travel authorizations to minors with the legal consent of the holders of parental authority

Process Colombian identity documentation.

Likewise, it is important to take into account the limitations of the Colombian Consulate abroad. Although it offers a wide variety of services, There are things it cannot do for its citizens.between them:

Be a party to judicial proceedings or assume expenses related to judicial proceedings.

Intercede in case of violation of local laws.

Provide differentiated treatments in hospitals or prisons.

Perform functions typical of travel agencies, airlines, banks, law firms, moving companies, postal services, etc.

Provide tickets or means to return to Colombia or continue the trip to another destination.

Provide money or take charge of the payment of bills of Colombian individuals.

Manage residence permits, work permits, visas, etc.

Become a guarantor or guarantor.

Provide money for medical expenses, surgeries or repatriations.

Pay the costs of repatriation of ashes or mortal remains, with insurance or family members to assume them.

For queries, complaints and requests, you can contact the Consulate via email [email protected]. Understanding these features and limitations is necessary to effectively take advantage of the available consular services.