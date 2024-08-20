STF ministers, government representatives and heads of the Legislature decided to maintain mandatory amendments

Representatives of the Three Powers had a meeting of approximately 4 hours this Tuesday (August 20, 2024) to discuss parliamentary amendments. Participants arrived at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) at approximately 12:30 pm.

The meeting was called by the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, after the escalation of tension between the powers on Friday (16.Aug). The Court unanimously agreed with the decisions of Minister Flávio Dino that imposed restrictions on the payment of amendments by parliamentarians. It was decided this Tuesday (20th August) that parliamentary amendments must respect criteria of transparency, traceability and correctness.

See below where each authority sat at the meeting:

The meeting was followed by lunch at the Court's headquarters in Brasília at around 3:30 p.m.

They were present the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the chief minister of AGU (Attorney General’s Office), Jorge Messias and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, in addition to all 11 ministers of the Court: the president Louis Roberto Barroso, the vice Edson Fachinthe dean Gilmar Mendesthe minister Carmen Lucia, and the ministers Toffoli Days, Luiz Fux, Alexander de Moraes, Nunes Marques, Andre Mendonca, Cristiano Zanin and Flavio Dino.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, also participated.

REMEMBER THE ACTIONS ON AMENDMENTS

Among his decisions, Dino limited the payment of Pix amendments only to ongoing works or disasters, and determined the suspension of mandatory amendments until transparency measures were adopted./

Read each of them below:

ADI 7695 – action by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) requesting the unconstitutionality of the Pix amendments

Dino determined on August 8 that Pix amendments can only be paid for works already in progress or for situations of duly recognized public calamity. Here is the full (PDF – 190 kB).

ADI 7688 – Abraji (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) action calling for the unconstitutionality of the Pix amendments

Dino determined on August 1 that the payment of Pix amendments can only be made if they comply with transparency and traceability criteria, with prior disclosure of the work plan, object to be executed and purpose upon receipt of the resources. Here is the full (PDF – 184 kB).

ADI 7697 – PSOL action that requests the unconstitutionality of mandatory amendments

On August 14, Dino determined the suspension of mandatory amendments until Congress issues new rules for transparency in the transfer of resources, with the exception of payments for works already underway and in situations of emergency. Here is the full (PDF – 305 kB).