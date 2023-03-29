All workers who receive a payment for a service of labor benefit, it is necessary to pay the Income Tax (ISR) a withholding that is applied to the employer, however, there is an exception for people who earn minimum wage.

After the 20 percent increase in the minimum wage this year, some people earned more than the estimated minimum wage in previous years, so some companies began to withhold ISR even though they legally continued with the national minimum payment.

According to the subsidy tables the workers Those with incomes of less than 7,382 pesos per month are the ones who pay less than this tax and should not even have a withholding.

In addition, they are beneficiaries of a difference in favor that the company is obliged to make in cash, therefore, people who earn 6 thousand 223 pesos in the area of Center of the countrythis tax should not be withheld, in the north the minimum wage is 9 thousand 372.

The company must return the money withheld in case of being subsidized by this tax, you can consult the payroll viewer of the SAT that allows you to consult your income and withholdings for land, salaries, assimilated to salaries and separation payments made by companies.