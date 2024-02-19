From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/19/2024 – 19:25

According to the Federal Revenue, the delivery of the Personal Income Tax Declaration (DIRPF), IR 2024, will begin on March 15th and taxpayers can send the declaration until May 31st. Those who do not submit the document within the deadline may face fines and sanctions.

The IR 2024 declaration corresponds to the base year 2023. Soon, the IRS will release more details about the program for sending the declaration. Compared to last year, the deadline for delivery is the same. It will take two and a half months for the taxpayer to submit the document. Every citizen who received income above R$28,735.92 in 2023 must make the declaration.

Recently, the federal government published an MP that exempts anyone earning up to two minimum wages (R$2,824) from income tax. According to the Ministry of Finance, the MP will benefit 15.8 million Brazilians.

The new table came into force after the publication of the MP. Therefore, taxpayers with income of up to R$2,824.00 per month will already benefit from the exemption.

The Income Tax exemption on lower incomes will positively impact family income, according to the Treasury. The ministry explained, in a note, that this is the second increase in the income tax exemption range since the beginning of the Lula government. The first adjustment, after eight years, was carried out on May 1, 2023.

Estimates show that the government will no longer collect R$3.03 billion in 2024 with the change. In 2025, the reduction is estimated at R$3.53 billion, and, in 2026, R$3.77 billion.

IR 2024 table:

Starting this month, the new monthly progressive income tax table looks like this:

In 2023, the Federal Revenue claimed to have received 41.1 million declarations and 24% of people opted for the pre-filled declaration. The modality, inaugurated in 2021, saw a jump in the preference of those who submitted the declaration. In 2021, only 1% chose the pre-filled declaration, and in 2022, 7% used the resource.

Last year, anyone who submitted a pre-filled declaration and requested payment of the refund via Pix entered the priority queue to receive the refund, which could be repeated this year. In addition to the deadline, another thing that should not be changed is the refund schedule. The money must be returned in five batches, between May and September 2024.

Documents required to declare IR 2024 Anyone who filed their Income Tax declaration last year should have a copy of the file saved on their computer or a printed version, which can speed up filling out the list of assets for the declaration this year. To facilitate completion, the taxpayer must have the necessary documents on hand to update the forms.

In this pre-populated model, information about the taxpayer is imported from the Federal Revenue database, which originates from the information presented in the previous year's declaration and in auxiliary declarations, or that presented by other people in other declarations.

The data from the documents is used by the IRS to cross-reference information, find out how much tax you paid throughout the year and check whether tax evasion occurred or not. The sooner you gather the documents, the more time you will have to search for any missing information. Below, see the documents required to make the complete declaration.